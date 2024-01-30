 UP’s tableau bags second prize at R-Day parade in New Delhi - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Lucknow / UP’s tableau bags second prize at R-Day parade in New Delhi

UP’s tableau bags second prize at R-Day parade in New Delhi

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 30, 2024 08:56 PM IST

Its theme was Viksit Bharat-Samriddh Virasat; minister of state for defence Ajay Bhatt presented the commendation letter and memento to Shishir, director of information and public relations department of UP, in Delhi

LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh’s tableau based on the theme, Viksit Bharat-Samriddh Virasat, which showcased faith (Ram Temple and Ram Lalla idol) and development, received the second prize at the 75th Republic Day Parade organized on Kartavya Path in New Delhi, said a government spokesperson.

UP’s tableau adorned with the theme of the recently constructed Ram temple in Ayodhya, captivated onlookers. (Sourced)
UP's tableau adorned with the theme of the recently constructed Ram temple in Ayodhya, captivated onlookers. (Sourced)

On Tuesday, minister of state for defence Ajay Bhatt presented the commendation letter and memento to Shishir, director of the information and public relations department of UP, in New Delhi.

Notably, 25 tableaux of 16 states and Union Territories, along with nine different ministries and departments, were displayed on January 26. It is noteworthy that UP secured second place based on people’s choice.

UP’s tableau adorned with the theme of the recently constructed Ram temple in Ayodhya, captivated onlookers. It depicted a five-year-old Ram Lalla holding a bow. It showcased the magnificence of Sanatan Dharma and Mahakumbh, featuring sages. Additionally, it offered glimpses of Uttar Pradesh’s self-reliance, showcasing the Rapid Rail and BrahMos missile technology, the spokesperson said.

UP received the honour for the fifth consecutive year: The state has been honoured for the fifth consecutive year for its captivating tableau in the Republic Day parade. Its tableau got second prize in 2020, first prize in 2021 and 2022. The state received recognition for its tableau in the People’s Choice category in 2023, securing the second and third positions. Similarly, in 2024, UP’s tableau held the second position in the People’s Choice category, showcasing the state’s consistent excellence in the parade over the years.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
Follow Us On