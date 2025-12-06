U.P’s tax, non-tax gains rise despite dip in GST collections

Uttar Pradesh on Friday claimed that its overall tax and non-tax revenue in November went up by about ₹608.06 crore. However, there was a marginal dip in its GST collections in the same month. (For representation)

The state government generated a total revenue (tax and non-tax) of ₹18,997.86 crore in November 2025 against ₹18,389.80 crore (about 73.3 per cent of the target of ₹25,911.07 crore) made in the same month last year. Its GST collections in November 2025 remained at ₹7,472.59 crore against ₹7,793.48 crore made in the same month in 2024-2025.

“This period is important. There has been a growth in demand following the Next Gen GST reforms. People are enthusiastic following the decline in the GST rates and the easing of the slabs. We hope the results will be better in the coming period,” said minister for finance Suresh Khanna. The Next Gen GST reforms came into effect from September 22.

The state government’s total tax collections, despite the decrease in the GST earnings, went up by ₹565.03 crore. These included an increase in the earnings from VAT ( ₹145.23 crore, excise ( ₹415.23 crore), stamps and registration ( ₹321.85 crore) and transport ( ₹3.18 crore).

Meanwhile, the state government collected a tax revenue of ₹1.41 lakh crore in the first eight months (April to November 30) of the ongoing fiscal. This is nearly 74 per cent of the target of ₹1.91 lakh crore for the same period and 47.9 per cent of the annual target of ₹2.95 lakh crore for 2025-2026. Its non-tax revenue in the first eight months was ₹9,109.27 crore, about 57.7 per cent of the target for the period and 37 per cent of the annual target.