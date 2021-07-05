Uttar Pradesh’s tree cover goes above national average, says Forest Survey of India report

The green cover has gone up in Uttar Pradesh, according to a Forest Survey of India (FSI) report.

The increase in the number of trees in the state has coincided with a massive plantation drive in the past four years.

The FSI report said the tree cover in UP was now 3.05% against the national average of 2.89% and the forest cover went up by several square kilometres, according to a press statement by divisional forest officer (Awadh forest range) RK Singh.

Since 2017, saplings of different species have been planted and the total count is over 65.94 crore (659.4 million) while 30 crore (300 million) more are being planted. The state government has also ensured the safety and survival of the saplings, which has resulted in growth of the green cover/tree cover.

Environment expert Sanjay Kumar said the total forest cover was 14,806 square kilometre in the state and the greenery in the state had gone up by 25% in the past four years.

Soil conservation and ground water level had improved and so had the quality of soil, especially in areas in and around Lucknow, Chitrakoot, Mirzapur, Sonbhadra, besides the animal and bird species had grown, said the statement.

Along with the forest department, 26 other departments are involved in the plantation drive. The forest department has a target of planting 10.80 crore (108 million) saplings and other departments 19.20 crore (192 million) this year.

A total of 42.17 crore saplings had been prepared in 1819 nurseries of the forest department. Apart from this, the silk and horticulture departments have also prepared saplings in their nurseries. The departments that will plant saplings will also get the Geo tagging done.