UPSACS to give transparency push to improve ranking

The Uttar Pradesh State AIDS Control Society (UPSACS) has decided to push transparency among voluntary organisations working with it in order to check fudging and improve ranking.

For representation only (HT File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“One of the most successful ways to obtain targets and eliminate shortcoming, is transparency,” said Dr Heera Lal, additional director UPSACS.

Voluntary organisations work to provide high risk groups and bridge groups or people who have high levels of vulnerability, with the information, means and skills to minimise HIV transmission and improve their access to care, and treatment.

“Our (UPSACS) ranking was improved from number 17 to 7 among states by the national AIDS control organisation. We plan to take it to first position which required a multi-frontal strategy,” said Dr Heera Lal.

Under the initiative for transparency, each organisation has to keep all its staff well informed about funds they got and the specific purpose of which it is granted. The role of each employee is known to others in the office.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“This comes under administrative transparency and will make all staff members responsible towards the work assigned to them,” said Dr Heera Lal.

As a large number of HIV positive people are unaware about their infection status, targeted interventions become significant among different vulnerable groups, say doctors.

The presentation lottery

In the meetings, all organisations who are provided funds and work under targeted intervention programmes of the UPSACS have to prepare PPT presentations. This presentation includes all types of details regarding funding, work profile of each individual who is assigned tasks, and the timeline for the work.

A lottery is then taken out and the organisation which is picked makes a presentation. “We may not ask each organisation to present their work but out of fear who may be asked to speak (via lottery), all keep the data ready,” said Dr Heera Lal, who conducted the meeting under the new ‘transparency strategy’ recently.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON