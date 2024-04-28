Divisional commissioner Roshan Jacob on Saturday felicitated those youth from the district who had excelled in the UPSC Civil Services exam and emphasised the significance school education played in shaping young minds. UPSC toppers felicitated in Lucknow (HT)

“School plays an important role in shaping career as teachers show the right way forward to the students,” she said at the felicitation ceremony where district magistrate Surya Pal Gangwar, municipal commissioner Inderjit Singh and others were also present.

Congratulating Aditya Srivastava on securing UPSC AIR-1, Jacob said that she was proud at the success of Aditya who also has a B Tech degree from IIT Kanpur. He has also done his M Tech.

Animesh Verma who secured UPSC AIR 38 was also present and Jacob praised his efforts as well. Verma did Electrical Engineering from IIT Delhi.

Mrinal Kumar who secured UPSC AIR 197, Amitaj Pangati who secured UPSC AIR 212 were also felicitated. Despite facing challenges many of these candidates like Pangati persisted, waiting through four attempts and as many main examinations, to come through with flying colours.

Aditya Hriday Upadhyay who secured UPSC AIR 416 was also felicitated and Jacob showered lavish praise on him as well. Aditya Upadhyaya is also IITian, who graduated from IIT Roorkee in Civil Engineering.