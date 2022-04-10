UPSRTC plans ‘rural metro bus service’ to connect all villages
The UP State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) has prepared a blueprint to provide transport connectivity to all the remaining unserved villages in the state by introducing what is named ‘rural metro bus service’ within the next year, officials dealing with the issue revealed. There are reportedly more than 12,000 villages in the state that are not served by UPSRTC.
The corporation, the UPRTC further said, was also gearing up to start operating affordable inter-district air-conditioned (AC) buses linking all districts with Lucknow and Delhi in the next six months.
“The corporation has prepared an action plan to start rural metro bus service and operate inter-district economical (AC) buses within next one year in keeping with the BJP’s pre-poll promise in its Sankalp Patra (manifesto), the official said. “However, the corporation has requested the government adequate financial assistance to buy new buses for this purpose,” he added.
As per the scheme, already presented to the government, the corporation will introduce a new fleet line named ‘rural metro service with 1500 buses and 500 new ordinary buses to provide transport connectivity to 12,204 unserved villages.
“The corporation has requested the government to provide a financial assistance of ₹650 crore to purchase more buses to serve all the remaining villages in the state with the corporation bearing the operating cost,” the official said.
The UPSRTC already provides connectivity to the state’s 97,814 populated villages, which are 88% of the total populated villages.
In the first phase, the UPSRTC will operate the rural metro service with 900 buses through separate bus depots in Bundelkhand and Purvanchal districts as well as districts under Saharanpur, Moradabad, Aligarh and Agra divisions. It will ply 600 buses in the second phase to cover the rest of the regions in the second phase.
The corporation has also proposed operating an inter-district affordable AC bus service connecting all the districts to the national and the state capital. These buses will be non-stop or will have minimum stoppages with the facility of advance reservation.
Apart from seeking financial assistance to purchase 2000 new buses, including 1500 for ‘rural metro service’, the corporation has also requested the government to provide concession in the payment of additional tax to make up for increasing diesel costs.
“Similarly, the corporation has requested the government to clear the pending proposal seeking permission for filling 73 vacant class-2 posts of assistant regional managers and 699 posts of bus conductors by recruiting deceased staff’s dependents on compensatory basis,” the official said.
New architecture replacing old Mughal style in mosques in Prayagraj
New Arabic style architecture is now more visible in the newly constructed as well as renovated mosques in Prayagraj and its adjoining cities. The new architecture has replaced the old Mughal and Indo-Islamic architecture that has been used for centuries for building mosques in India and was quite popular among the masses. The mosques constructed after the Mughal era and also those constructed barely a few decades back were according to old architecture and design.
Caught without a helmet? Spend two-hours at police station and get earful from ghost
If caught without a helmet, the rider will not only pay a fine and have their licence suspended for three months but also be subjected to watching two-hour awareness videos in which a 'ghost' will educate the violator on the consequences of helmetless riding. The awareness videos contain skits that are intended to make the rider realise that wearing a helmet can save their life.
Electioneering comes to end for Bochaha byelection, polling on April 12
Electioneering for the by-elections in Bochaha (reserve) constituency in Muzaffarpur came to an end on Sunday with top leaders of the ruling coalition and the opposition making a fervent appeal to the electors to vote for their candidates. The constituency, reserved for the scheduled caste, will undergo polling on Tuesday amidst elaborate security arrangements. Around 20 booths have been declared sensitive in view of the Maoists' activities in the area.
JNU: Left, ABVP trade charges as students clash over non-veg food on Ram Navami
Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh on Sunday accused Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad members of disrupting students from consuming non-vegetarian food on campus and indulging in violence. JNUSU and left members accused the ABVP of stopping students from having non-vegetarian food at Kaveri hostel and assaulting the mess secretary on Sunday afternoon. AISA members alleged that ABVP members resorted to stone-pelting in the evening in which some students were injured.
100% BEST drivers, conductors developed antibodies
Mumbai A latest sero-survey conducted among the drivers and conductors attached with Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport has revealed that 100% of the frontline workers have developed antibodies against Covid. Samples from random citizens were collected. Chief Medical Officer of BEST, Dr Anil Kumar Singhal, said that a total of 776 samples of various drivers and conductors from all the depots in Mumbai were collected.
