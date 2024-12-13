UPSRTC to deploy accountants at pumps to prevent fuel theft

An ‘accountant’ will be appointed at every diesel pump linked with the UP State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) to monitor diesel theft and transactions between pump operators and contract employees of the UPSRTC during the Mahakumbh Mela. For representation only (File)

With nearly 7,000 new buses hitting the road for the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj and 7,188 drivers being recruited, the UPSRTC has decided to implement measures to prevent fuel theft, a concern flagged by sources at its headquarters.

The managing director of the UPSRTC, Masoom Ali Sarwar, announced this decision, saying that ARM-level officers will be assigned specifically for bookkeeping of transactions, not only to keep an account of all buses’ refuelling activities but also to ensure that UPSRTC fuel funds do not get siphoned off.

“An accountant will be deployed 24 hours a day at every diesel pump from where diesel will be taken by UPSRTC buses,” he directed, while also mentioning that extra tankers should be kept prepared and on hand in case there is a requirement. He said that this will help the corporation maintain a closer account of fuel consumption during the festival.

With so many new buses, drivers, and conductors on the road to and from Prayagraj and other districts, there are specific diesel pumps enlisted as UPSRTC pumps. These are predetermined stoppages on the buses’ routes.

“We have had suspected incidents of fuel theft and illicit activities in the past and have also terminated a few employees’ contracts in the past year, who participated in fuel theft or siphoning of funds meant for refuelling. To prevent this in the rush of the festival, the appointment of 24/7 accountants will be made by the corporation,” Sarwar said.

“Every year, we do keep a provision for an accountant, but this year we will be posting officers at the diesel pumps specifically,” said UPSRTC spokesperson and general manager, headquarters, Ajit Singh. “This will help us track fuel expenditure at every step and identify any revisions in the Mahakumbh budgets for the following years, if required,” he explained.

He also said that due to the large number of new drivers and conductors managing the UPSRTC buses during Mahakumbh in 2025, the corporation wants to ensure that all refuelling pit stops on the schedule are maintained and the financial transactions at the pumps are monitored.