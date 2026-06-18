UPSTDC to offer VIP Ram temple darshan, concessions for seniors

Travelling to Ayodhya and Naimisharanya for a weekend pilgrimage is set to become easier for Lucknow residents, with the Uttar Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation (UPSTDC) launching regular bus tours under the state’s ‘Visit My State Uttar Pradesh’ campaign. The services, which include VIP darshan at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya, will operate every week from the state capital. Ram Mandir (File photo)

Under the schedule, beginning this week, the Lucknow-Naimisharanya Dham tour will run every Friday, while Lucknow-Ayodhya Sugam Darshan tours will operate every Saturday and Sunday. The initiative comes amid rising pilgrim arrivals at major religious destinations across Uttar Pradesh.

The launch is part of a broader plan to promote destinations linked to the Ramayana Circuit and other spiritual routes in the state. Weekly tours have also been introduced from Prayagraj to Vindhyachal, Chitrakoot and Ayodhya.

Jaiveer Singh, tourism and culture minister, said the government was working to make pilgrimage destinations more accessible. “Under CM Yogi’s ‘Visit My State’ campaign, we are making pilgrimage experiences more accessible and convenient for devotees. The regular operation of Ayodhya, Naimisharanya, Vindhyachal and Chitrakoot tours will further strengthen spiritual tourism,” he said.

According to officials, the one-day Naimisharanya tour has been priced at ₹1,700 per person and ₹1,000 for senior citizens. The Ayodhya Sugam Darshan package will cost ₹2,000 per person and ₹1,500 for senior citizens.

Children up to three years of age can travel free of charge, while passengers aged 60 years and above will be eligible for senior citizen concessions.

Bookings can be made online through the UPSTDC website and offline through designated mobile numbers. In Lucknow, passengers can board the tours from Hotel Gomti, 1090 Chauraha and Polytechnic Chauraha.

The packages include transportation, lunch, refreshments, local guides and souvenir gifts.

Bookings for the pilgrimage tours can be made online through the UPSTDC website or offline through designated mobile numbers.