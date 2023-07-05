The special task force (STF) in Uttar Pradesh has initiated the process of acquiring a ₹3 crore AI-based Criminal Data Creation and Retrieval System. Once done, it will enable STF to get complete profiles of criminals and also help in identifying them by providing tools for matching face, voice and their modus-operandi, according to a press release shared by the government.

AI-based criminal data creation, retrieval system for U.P. STF soon (Pic for representation)

The state government has allocated a budget to further strengthen the STF and tenders for acquiring the AI technology have already been issued.

According to the press note, four companies have shown interest in installing it in the state. According to the UPSTF officials, discussions are underway with companies showing interest in this project to incorporate various other features.

The STF has initiated action against terrorists, dreaded criminals, illegal drug traffickers, arms smugglers, exam mafia.

According to the press note, the AI-based technology would help STF easily identify anonymous shooters and criminals involved in serious incidents as their complete profile and identification will be available to the cops in no time. “This technology will expedite disclosure of incidents and arresting those behind them,” according to the press note.

“With the integration of criminal databases using artificial intelligence, facial recognition will be easily done by matching faces from the entire record and providing information accordingly. Additionally, the voices of criminals, their methods of executing crime, family backgrounds, and criminal histories will be readily available,” the press note read.

“For instance, if a person threatens someone through a virtual call, then with the help of AI, this system will identify the person by matching their voice with millions of voices fed into the database,” according to the press note.

