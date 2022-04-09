UPTET-2021 result best in past six years

The result of Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET)-2021 has brought smiles on the faces of more than 6.60 lakh candidates who cleared the exam.

“The detailed result has been made available on the official website https://updeled.gov.in/ for the benefit of the candidates. It will remain available on the site till April 30,” said Anil Bhushan Chaturvedi, secretary, Examination Regulatory Authority (ERA), UP.

A scrutiny of the past few editions of the test shows that not only maximum number of candidates appeared in UPTET this time but also that this year’s result is the best as compared to the last six exams including 2021. This time, a total of 6,60,592 candidates, including 4,43,598 (38.67 percent) at the primary level and 2,16,994 (28.33 percent) at the in upper primary level, have been declared successful.

As per ERA, UP records of past six editions of the exam, prior to 2021, it was in 2018 that 35% of the candidates had got success in the primary level TET whereas in 2019, 29.74 percent candidates had cleared it—the next two best results at primary level of UPTET recorded in recent past.

As for the upper primary level, 33.12 per cent of the candidates were declared successful in 2018 and which is the ​second-best result of the level since 2015 but the third best stands at a distant 14.03 per cent that was witnessed in 2015. UPTET could not be conducted in 2020 due to Covid outbreak.

However, after success of such a large number of candidates in UPTET 2021, the pressure on the state government to start new teacher recruitment drive is also expected to increase. Already DElEd (formerly BTC) and BEd trained unemployed have been running a campaign for the last two years demanding that the state government start a new recruitment drive of teachers.

UPTET is a state-level exam conducted once a year to enable candidates to gain eligibility to teach primary (Classes 1-5) and upper primary (Classes 6-8) in schools of the Uttar Pradesh government. UPTET exam is conducted in two shifts for two papers: 1 and 2. UPTET Paper 1 is conducted for candidates who plan to become teachers of Classes 1-5. On the other hand, UPTET Paper 2 is for candidates who plan to become teachers of Classes 6-8.

