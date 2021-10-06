Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Urban conclave will help take achievements to people: Rajnath
Urban conclave will help take achievements to people: Rajnath

Rajnath Singh said the event will also help make a roadmap for urban areas (HT file photo)
Published on Oct 06, 2021 12:01 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said the three-day “Azadi@75 – New Urban India: Transforming Urban Landscape” conference-cum-expo” inaugurated on Tuesday would turn out to be an opportunity for working out a roadmap for urban areas besides taking achievements to the people.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was working in a mission mode to realise his dream for new India. He said comprehensive development of urban areas was taking place in accordance with the PM’s vision. He said urban areas were being developed as was the need of the hour.

Singh said as chief minister of Gujarat, Modi had focused on development and he was doing so as PM too. He said the people were getting benefits of ease of doing business and ease of living.

Union minister of petroleum and natural gas and urban housing Hardeep Singh Puri said “Swachh Bharat Mission” and AMRUT Yojana would play an important role in making India self-reliant. He said there was an expansion of air connectivity and eight airports were now functional in Uttar Pradesh.

