Uttar Pradesh: All paramedical institutes set to be geo-tagged
With the aim to check frauds at hospitals, State Medical Faculty (SMF) has decided that all healthcare facilities attached to para-medical institutes be geo-tagged
With the aim to check frauds at hospitals, State Medical Faculty (SMF) has decided that all healthcare facilities attached to para-medical institutes be geo-tagged. Remote Sensing Application Centre (RSAC) in the city will be contacted for the same, said professor Alok Kumar, the secretary of SMF—a statutory body that monitors the conduct of para-medical institutes in the state.
Hospitals of para-medical institutes are often not on the same campus. “In such cases, there are chances that the inspectors, who are not locals, are shown some other, well-equipped hospitals to get a better scorecard. We plan to snub such attempts through geo-tagging,” said Prof Kumar.
There are about 1,200 institutes, a chunk of which are located in semi-urban areas, that offer paramedical courses in Uttar Pradesh.
Explaining how the move will help, Prof Kumar said, “During surprise inspections, an inspector (who is a medical faculty from another institute) will be shared the geographical location of the campus he/she is supposed to check. They will reach the institute and the hospital registered by the institute without the guidance of the owners.”
This way the actual hospital will be inspected and the chance of the inspector getting misguided will be eliminated completely, Prof Kumar observed.
The move is also aimed at improving the clinical training of students by eliminating fraud. “If prescribed standards are maintained at hospitals, practical training will be better and hence we can produce good para-medical staff for both government and private hospitals,” said Prof Alok.
Two childhood friends die by suicide within an hour in Pune
Pune: Two childhood friends, aged 19 years, allegedly died by suicide at the same locality in Hadapsar, officials said on Wednesday morning. The incidents took place on Tuesday evening in Shewalwadi. Hadapsar police station incharge Arvind Gokule said that one of the deceased was found dead at the residence at 7 pm on Tuesday. The second deceased suffered head injuries, which caused her death. Gokule said that no suicide note was found.
Amid rains, Pune residents complain of unattended garbage
The Shivajinagar residents have complained that garbage near KK Market–Bibwewadi stretch and Metro construction site in Shivajinagar often remain unattended. Sanjeev Jawale of Narveer Tanajiwadi area, said, “I complained to Pune Municipal Corporation about garbage in front of my house. The cleaners came and cleared the spot only once. The ward officers should take steps to keep the area clean as filth causes foul smell and breeding of mosquitoes and insects near my neighbourhood.”
Murder over interfaith relationship: Police add sections related to murder, disappearance of evidence
The Ahmednagar police have added fresh sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) in addition to the earlier Indian Penal Code sections applied against the seven accused arrested in the murder of 31-year-old Deepak Barde who was allegedly killed over an interfaith relationship. Barde had eloped with 19-year-old Saniya Shaikh from their hometown Srirampur.
ED seizes 91.5 kg gold, 340 kg silver from Mumbai firm
The Enforcement Directorate has seized 91.5 kg gold and 340 kg silver, collectively valued at ₹47.76 crore after it concluded search operations at four premises belonging to M/s Raksha Bullion and M/s Classic Marbles, the anti-money laundering agency said on Wednesday. The agency conducted the searches in connection with the money laundering probe linked to M/s Parekh Aluminex Limited, a Mumbai-based company engaged in manufacturing of Aluminium foil containers and storage aluminium containers.
