Uttar Pradesh: Bijnor mother kills 6-month-old baby to elope with boyfriend
The mother reportedly used a 9-year-old girl to throw her 6-month-old baby into a drainage, and then cooked up a story saying that two motorcycle-borne assailants snatched the baby from the girl and fled
In a heart-wrenching incident, a 27-year-old woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor district was on Thursday arrested after she was caught on camera getting rid of her infant child before eloping with her paramour.
The mother reportedly used a 9-year-old girl to throw her 6-month-old baby into a drainage. She then cooked up a story saying that two motorcycle-borne assailants snatched the baby from the girl and fled.
Bijnor SP (rural) said that the incident came to light after they examined the CCTV footage in which she was seen walking with the girl by the drainage and the girl threw the 6-month-old into the sewer.
Also Read:Woman, paramour beaten to death by husband, two sons
The SP said that the woman kept the 9-year-old girl to take care of the infant. The incident occurred in Luhari Sarai locality of Nageena town in Bijnor on Tuesday.
Police booked the accused on charges of murder and put her in prison. The search is on to nab her boyfriend as well. The woman’s husband Asif is employed in a Saudi Arabia-based company.
-
Jharkhand: Two suspected Maoists killed in encounter in West Singhbhum
Two suspected Maoists, including a woman cadre, have been killed in an encounter with security personnel deep inside the forest under the Kuchai police station limits in West Singhbhum district of Jharkhand, officials said on Friday. “As per the information till now, two Maoists are said to be dead, including one woman. Their bunkers have been demolished, and the combing operation is still on,” said AV Homkar, inspector general (operations), Jharkhand Police.
-
WB fish traders request Bangladesh govt to send 2000 MT Hilsa in festive season
Fish importers in West Bengal on Thursday requested Bangladesh government to send at least 2,000MT of Hilsa fish, popularly known as the queen of fish, to the state for the upcoming festive season. Since 2012, the Sheikh Hasina-led Bangladesh government imposed a ban on the export of Hilsa. In 2021, fishermen in West Bengal could catch only around 6,170MT of Hilsa. In 2017, around 26,000MT of Hilsa was caught, the highest haul in recent times.
-
Lingayat seer complains of uneasiness a day after arrest in sexual abuse case
Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, the head seer of an influential Lingayat mutt in Karnataka's Chitradurga district who was arrested on Thursday for allegedly sexually abusing two girls, was taken to a hospital on Friday after he complained of uneasiness. Sharanaru was arrested following protests over alleged police inaction for close to a week since the sexual assault case was registered against the head seer of Jagadguru Murugarajendra Vidyapeetha Mutt.
-
Odisha: NGT imposes ₹36 cr penalty on two persons for illegal sand mining
In the highest ever penalty imposed on individuals indulging in illegal mining of sand from riverbed in Odisha, the National Green Tribunal has asked two people of Mayurbhanj district to deposit around ₹36 crore for illegal mining, royalty for the excess mined sand as well as the environmental damage caused by it.
-
148 shops gutted in Panchkula Sector 9 rehri market blaze
A major fire broke out at the Sector 9 rehri market in Panchkula late on Thursday night, leaving 148 shops gutted. Also read: Covid, fading interest pushes Panckhula's cycle sharing system off track It took 13 fire tenders six hours to control the blaze. While nine fire tenders were from Panchkula, three were called from Chandigarh and one from Zirakpur. Fire station officer Tarsem Singh said the cause of the fire is being ascertained.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics