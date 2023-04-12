Wheat procurement: UP nod to MSP of 2,125 per quintal

LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh cabinet has given the nod to the wheat procurement policy for 2023-2024, approving minimum support price (MSP) of ₹2,125 per quintal and setting a target to buy 60 lakh metric tonnes wheat this fiscal. Small and marginal farmers producing 60 quintal or less wheat would be given priority in the procurement under the policy that would be effective till June 15, 2023 (Pic for representation)

The union government had declared MSP of ₹2,125 per quintal.

The state cabinet approved the proposal in this regard and a government order providing modalities of the new wheat procurement policy was issued late Tuesday evening.

Under the new wheat procurement policy, the state government proposes to set up 5,900 wheat procurement centres to buy wheat directly from farmers. Small and marginal farmers producing 60 quintal or less wheat would be given priority in the procurement under the policy that would be effective till June 15, 2023.

The divisional commissioners would be the nodal officers of their divisions while the district magistrates would be the nodal officers for their respective districts. The wheat procurement centres would remain open from 9am to 6pm.