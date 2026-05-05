Uttar Pradesh cabinet decisions: Transfer policy cleared; 150 govt schools to have DREAM skill labs

The Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Monday approved the transfer policy-2026-27 for officers and employees while setting a May 31 deadline for the same.

The Uttar Pradesh cabinet meeting was chaired by chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (FILE PHOTO)

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The cabinet also gave its nod to 29 proposals, including one to set up DREAM (Design, Robotics, Electronics, Additive Manufacturing) Skill Labs by Tata Group’s Nelco Network Products Limited in 150 government schools at an estimated cost of ₹2000 crore ( ₹1360 crore by Nelco).

These proposals were cleared at the cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

The transfer policy for 2026-27 is the same that was approved for 2025-26, minister for finance Suresh Khanna said, briefing media persons.

Group A and B category officers who have completed three years in a district and seven years in a division will be transferred out of the district and divisions respectively, he said. The period of posting in the head of department’s office or in the divisional offices will not be counted for the purpose. The maximum permissible period for posting in a divisional office will be three years and the officers who have completed this period will be transferred on priority.

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{{^usCountry}} Khanna said a maximum 20% of the total strength of Group A and B category officers would be transferred. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Khanna said a maximum 20% of the total strength of Group A and B category officers would be transferred. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Similarly, a maximum 10% of total strength of Group C and D category employees would also be transferred. The transfers of Group B and C category employeed would be carried out through a merit-based online transfer system. He said once the transfer season is over, the transfers of Group A and B category officers would be done with the chief minister’s approval through departmental ministers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Similarly, a maximum 10% of total strength of Group C and D category employees would also be transferred. The transfers of Group B and C category employeed would be carried out through a merit-based online transfer system. He said once the transfer season is over, the transfers of Group A and B category officers would be done with the chief minister’s approval through departmental ministers. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} For setting up of DREAM Skill Labs, Khanna said the state cabinet approved the draft Memorandum of Agreement to be signed between the secondary education department and the Nelco Network Products Limited. Two government institutions would be covered in every district, he said, adding that in the first phase all the 18 divisions would be covered. He said this would help the students with skill and personality development in accordance with the needs of industry for quality technical education. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For setting up of DREAM Skill Labs, Khanna said the state cabinet approved the draft Memorandum of Agreement to be signed between the secondary education department and the Nelco Network Products Limited. Two government institutions would be covered in every district, he said, adding that in the first phase all the 18 divisions would be covered. He said this would help the students with skill and personality development in accordance with the needs of industry for quality technical education. {{/usCountry}}

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LAND FOR SPINNING MILLS, NURSING COLLEGE

The state cabinet approved a proposal for the transfer of 251.805-acre land of four spinning mills of the Uttar Pradesh Sahakari Spinning Mills Limited to handlooms and textiles department for setting up of Textiles and Apparel Park under the Sant Kabir Textile and Apparel Park scheme.

These four spinning mills are situated in Amroha, Baheri (Bareilly), Maghar (Sant Kabir Nagar) and Bijnor, The textile parks would be developed on the PPP model and 10 investors have shown interest in their development. In Nagina, 76 investors have demanded 49-acre land in the wearing/processing area.

The state cabinet approved a proposal for transfer of 0.405- hectare land to the medical education department free of cost for setting up a nursing college in Kushinagar.

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OUTER RING ROAD TO BE LINKED WITH TEXTILE PARK

The state cabinet on Monday approved a major infrastructure proposal aimed at boosting industrial connectivity in Lucknow, for linking the Outer Ring Road with the upcoming PM MITRA Textile Park.

The approved project includes construction of a six-lane road from Raitha underpass on the Outer Ring Road to the PM MITRA Textile Park, covering a length of 14.280 km. It also includes widening and strengthening the 8.7 km stretch from IIM Lucknow to the Raitha underpass into a two-lane carriageway. The total revised project cost has been pegged at ₹546.51 crore.

ADDITIONAL PERFORMANCE SECURITY

The cabinet passed a proposal for getting additional performance security from bidders applying for work in PWD, if their bid quote for the work is significantly low.

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COMPENSATION REVISED

The state cabinet has approved a revised compensation framework for farmers/land owners affected by upcoming high-voltage transmission projects of UP Power Transmission Corporation Ltd (UPPTCL).

As per the decision, compensation for towers to be erected for 765/400/220/132 kV lines will be aligned with Union power ministry guidelines. Landowners will be paid 200% of the land value for the tower base area, including an additional one metre on all sides, and 30% of the land cost for the Right of Way (RoW) corridor.

TRANSMISSION SUBSTATIONS

The UP Power Transmission Corporation Ltd (UPPTCL) will set up 400/220 KV gas insulated (GI) substations and lay related transmission lines in Sector 28 of Gautam Buddh Nagar district to meet the rising electricity demand for electrics manufacturing, data centres, film city and other projects in the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) area. According to a proposal cleared by the Cabinet, the project will entail an expenditure of ₹653.53 crore.

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TENURE OF LAW CLERKS INCREASED TO THREE YEARS

The state cabinet on Monday increased the tenure of law clerks (trainee)/research associates working with judges of the Allahabad high court and its Lucknow bench from two years to a maximum of three years.

At present, 135 posts of law clerk (trainee)/research associate have been created to assist the chief justice and other judges. Their role is to research relevant facts, precedents, and case law to save the time of judges, given the rising number of pending cases.

The proposal to extend the tenure to three years has been moved in view of the Supreme Court’s order dated May 20, 2025.

PROPOSAL TO PLANT 35 CRORE SAPLINGS IN A DAY OKAYED

The state cabinet approved a proposal for plantation of 35 crore saplings in a single day as the part of annual plantation drive, which includes 14 crore saplings to be planted by the forest department and 21 crore by various other departments.

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