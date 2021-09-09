Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath unveils statue of Bhartendu Harishchandra in Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath unveiled the statue of noted Hindi writer Bhartendu Harishchandra at a function at the Bhartendu Natya Akademi on the occasion of the poet-playwright’s 171st birth anniversary in Lucknow on Thursday.

“A century back, Bhartendu Harishchandra infused the feeling of nationalism through his writings,” the chief minister said on the occasion.

He also said the country’s independence had needed intense nationalism and Bharatendu Harish Chandra had worked for it.

“With nationalism inculcated by such writings, India managed to break the shackles of slavery and today we call his period (in Hindi literature) the era of Bhartendu Harishchandra,” he added.

“To carry forward the legacy of freedom fighters of India, every department should identify such leaders and organise programmes to celebrate the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav,” Yogi Adityanath added.

Bhartenu Harishchandra is considered to be the father of Hindu literature and theatre.

The programme was organised under the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav to commemorate 75 years of Independence and Chauri Chaura Mahotsav, which would mark 100 years of the Chauri Chaura incident in 2022.

The chief minister also said, “I congratulate the administration of the Bhartendu Natya Akademi for installing the statue of a man who brought freedom struggle into the minds of every Indian. The statue of Bhartendu Harishchandra is a tribute by the government to him.”

Deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma, law and justice minister Brijesh Pathak, minister of state for tourism, culture and religious affairs (independent charge) Neelkanth Tiwari and others were also present on the occasion.

The chief minister honoured noted theatre personality Raj Bisaria and others on the occasion.

A painting exhibition by artists of the Lalit Kala Akademi on the life of Bhartendu Harishchandra was also organised.

Born on September 9, 1850, Bharatendu Harishchandra is known as one of the pre-eminent Hindi writers, novelists and playwrights of modern India.