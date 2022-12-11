Uttar Pradesh civic polls: Ticket seekers throng AAP office in Lucknow after MCD election win

The office of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Lucknow has witnessed an increase in the number of ticket seekers for the civic polls in Uttar Pradesh after the party’s recent victory in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections.

From a few enthusiasts, the number of aspirants arriving at the party office has gone up to several dozen each day, according to party leaders.

The Uttar Pradesh civic polls in are due and the State Election Commission will issue notification anytime. The AAP plans to contest in all municipal corporations across the state and the nagar panchayats.

“Probable candidates from all across the state are arriving at the party office here to collect forms to apply for the party ticket for the civic polls,” said AAP state general secretary Dinesh Patel.

The AAP had started distributing forms to probable candidates last month.

“Forms will be scrutinised and the deserving candidates will be selected after consultation with the district units,” said Mahendra Singh, state media incharge of the party.

“We have made it compulsory for the probable candidates to declare criminal and corruption cases, if any, against them in the form. The party’s focus will be on three Cs — corruption, criminal and character — for selection of candidates,” added Singh.

The party has also made it compulsory for probable candidates to present a list of 10 AAP workers, along with their contact numbers, of every booth of their ward.

The party has appointed an incharge in every locality (mohalla incharge). Each of them will cover 30 households to ensure a local connect with the party.

Delhi chief minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal, deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Rajya Sabha MP and Uttar Pradesh incharge of the party Sanjay Singh will address rallies across the state for party candidates contesting civic polls.

Ministers from the AAP’s government in Punjab are also likely to campaign for the party in the Uttar Pradesh civic polls.

