Uttar Pradesh CM distributes appointment letters to 6,696 assistant teachers

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday distributed appointment letters to 6,696 assistant teachers recruited in the government schools against vacant posts of 69,000 assistant teachers, thereby completing their much-awaited recruitment process.

“The appointment of new teachers will help in imparting quality education to students,” he said at the event held at Lok Bhavan in Lucknow. While congratulating the newly appointed assistant teachers, Yogi said the government and basic education department had completed the recruitment process with sincerity and fairness.

Sending across a note of warning to all those who tend to vitiate the transparent recruitment process, the chief minister said the government had already vacated jails for all such unscrupulous elements.

Targeting the previous governments in the state, the CM said, “The performance of basic schools of Uttar Pradesh is very high on the national standards of grading but some people do not like it. Before 2017, the buildings were in a dilapidated condition and if there were buildings, those were without teachers.”

“Furthermore, if there were teachers, students were missing. The students did not have uniforms and children used to go to school barefoot. The whole department was just engaged in transfers and postings. Now when the process is transparent and the condition of government schools has improved to a large extent due to ‘Operation Kayakalp’, they are not liking it. The Opposition can’t digest the fact that the children of the poor are going to schools and getting quality education,” he added.

“I am happy to inform you that our government has completed 52 months of its tenure. During this period, our government has given government jobs to more than 4.5 lakh youths in Uttar Pradesh. And no one can raise any questions on a single job. The recruitment process has been done in a transparent manner, with sincerity and complete integrity,” the CM said.

Speaking on the occasion, deputy CM Dinesh Sharma said the standard of government schools had been raised by the incumbent government. “Studying in a government school is no more ‘sarcasm’. Rather, the schools now have good buildings, good arrangements, cheap books for which the credit goes to the Yogi government. There has been a vast change in the education system,” he said.