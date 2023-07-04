Basic education system has improved in Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said the state has made a big leap in basic education over the past six years. He also said many schools on the verge of closure had been rejuvenated during the period.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath at an event in Gorakhpur on July 4. (HT photo)

“A considerable change is evident in government primary and junior high schools in the form of buildings, infrastructure and teaching standard with coordination of new technology, he said and added that before 2017, these schools were in pathetic condition.

The CM was addressing a gathering after launching the ‘Sampark Smartshala-Smart Block’ scheme, a joint initiative of the basic education department and the Sampark Foundation, at Yogiraj Baba Gambhirnath Auditorium in Gorakhpur.

As part of the programme, 58 junior high schools in urban areas of the city and 68 such institutions in Chargawan block will be equipped with LED TVs and learning kits for teaching mathematics and English language. He also released a magazine of Sampark Foundation and said education was the key to personality development. The CM said 1.34 crore students were enrolled in 2.56 lakh government primary and junior high school in the state.

These schools were facing dearth of teachers and the BJP government recruited 1.65 lakh teachers apart from providing furniture, playground, bathrooms, smart class and drinking water supply, the CM added. Yogi said the Covid-19 pandemic severely affected school education but PM Narendra Modi-led campaign for Digital India ensured that children’s education went on uninterrupted.

‘Pvt participation a must govt schemes’ success’

Yogi said the double-engine government is sensitive towards providing better health facilities to the common man, the poor, and the weaker sections. Inaugurating the newly constructed New Anand Lok Hospital near the Chatra Sangh Chauraha in Gorakhpur, the CM said, “Private participation is a must for the success of government schemes.”

He said poor people never thought of getting treatment at good hospitals that was made easy by Ayushman health scheme and 50 crore needy people were getting its benefits.

Yogi performs ‘Rudrabhishek’

On the second day of his two-day visit to Gorakhpur, Yogi performed ‘Rudrabhishek’ at on the first day of holy Hindu Shravan month on Tuesday. He prayed for the wellness of mankind while performing the ritual.