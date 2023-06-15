U.P. CM visits mutts, meets seers in Ayodhya

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath visited prominent seers at their mutts to inquire about their health and discuss progress of Ram temple on the last day of his two-day visit to Ayodhya on Thursday.

UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath during his meeting with Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust chairman Mahant Nritya Gopal Das in Ayodhya on June 14. (HT photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Yogi’s first visited Mani Ram Das Chavani Peeth where he met Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust chairman Mahant Nritya Gopal Das. Nritya Gopal Das is counted among the most revered seers of Ayodhya. He has not been keeping well for the past some time.

The CM’s second stopover was at Karsevakpuram, which was epicentre of the Ram Mandir movement in 1990s. Here, he met Trust’s general secretary Champat Rai. Rai, who had recently undergone an eye surgery, is also known as the one-stop point for all solutions related with the ongoing construction work of Ram temple.

Thereafter, Yogi met Peethadheeshwar of Bada Bhakt Mahal Kaushal Kishore Das. He is also not keeping well. The CM makes it a point to meet seers at their respective mutts whenever he visits Ayodhya. He had met the seers during his last two visits to Ayodhya on March 19 and May 4.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The chief minister reached Ayodhya on Wednesday to review progress of ongoing projects there. He also visited Ram temple and took stock of ongoing construction work there.

Ayodhya has been on the priority list of the state government since March 2017 when the BJP came to power in Uttar Pradesh. There was no change in the government’s policy after it formed the government for the second consecutive term in March last year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON