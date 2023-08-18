Y20 Summit in Varanasi: Yogi Adityanath says youth the leader of today, builder of tomorrow

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said that whether it was Lord Ram or Lord Krishna, Adi Shankaracharya or Swami Vivekananda, the youth always gave a new direction to the society in each era. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath addressing the Y20 Summit in Varanasi. (PTIPHOTO)

Yogi, along with Union minister for youth affairs and sports Anurag Thakur, inaugurated the Y20 (Youth 20) Summit under the G20 framework hosted by the department of youth affairs, Union ministry of youth and sports, at Rudraksh International Convention Centre in Varanasi.

Addressing youngsters from G20 countries, Yogi Adityanath said, “It pains me if (an) attempt to question the talent of youths is made from anywhere. In every period, youth gave a new direction to the society.”

Yogi Adityanath also said that Lord Ram had taken a resolution to end the presence of demonic powers from India at a young age. Likewise, Lord Krishna freed Mathura from the tyranny of Kansa and demons in his youth. Mahatma Buddha attained enlightenment when he was a youth and gave (his) first sermon in Sarnath, he further said.

“Whether it was Lord Ram or Lord Krishna, Adi Shankaracharya or Swami Vivekananda, the youth always gave a new direction to the society in each period,” Yogi Adityanath said.

The chief minister also said the youth is the leader of today and the builder of tomorrow.

He welcomed the guests to the most ancient spiritual city of the country, Kashi. He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is the Varanasi PM, for giving Uttar Pradesh the opportunity to organise several summits under the framework of India’s G20 presidency.

The chief minister expressed hope that this Y20 summit will give the message of new inspiration to the youngsters of the world. Praising the country’s cultural diversity and unity, the chief minister said that India is the centre of attraction across the world. “The Triveni (confluence) of demography, democracy, and diversity makes us unique,” he said.

“Our country is presiding over this prestigious event of G20 in the first year of Amrit Kaal, completing 75 years of its independence. Every Indian is not only eager for these events, but also feels proud to present itself as an emerging India on the global platform,” he said.

“The theme of G20 “One Earth One Family One Future” actually presents the ancient system of India, which gave the message of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ to the world thousands of years ago. This means the whole world is one family... ‘This is mine, this is yours’ is the idea of narrow-minded people. People of high character consider the whole world as one family,” he added.

Yogi mentioned the Atal Innovation Mission, Start Up India, Stand Up India and various other efforts being made by the government for the youths.

The chief minister also said that Adi Shankaracharya, who established four peeths (religious centres) in different corners of India and contributed to the cultural integration of the nation, had a mere 32 years of life.

“Swami Vivekananda aimed to enhance India’s reputation and lived for only 39 years. Swami Pranavananda’s lifespan was limited to 42 years. Even Guru Gobind Singh, Maharana Pratap, and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, who have played important roles in the freedom of India, were youth.”

Rani Laxmibai hailed from Kashi and valiantly fought for Jhansi’s independence at the age of 23. Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, renowned for his declaration, “You give me blood, I will give you freedom,” was also young,” he said.

Brave revolutionaries like Chandrashekhar Azad, Ram Prasad Bismil, Sukhdev, Rajguru, Ashfaq Ullah Khan, and Thakur Roshan Singh sacrificed their lives for India’s liberation, he added.

The chief minister went on to say, “Vinayak Damodar Savarkar was sentenced to life imprisonment twice at the age of 28. Similarly, the Mahabharata recounts the valiant feat of 16-year-old Abhimanyu who skillfully navigated the Chakravyuh. Another example of youth’s remarkable contributions is Louis Braille, who devised a script for the blind when he was just 15 years old. Einstein formulated the theory of relativity at the age of 16. Similarly, Newton introduced the theory of gravity at the age of 23.”