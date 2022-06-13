Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Uttar Pradesh Congress leaders protest against Enforcement Directorate summons to Rahul Gandhi
Uttar Pradesh Congress leaders protest against Enforcement Directorate summons to Rahul Gandhi

Several leaders placed under house arrest, protest staged despite restrictions, says Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee
Congress supporters during their protest in Lucknow. (ANI PHOTO)
Published on Jun 13, 2022 11:14 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh Congress leaders held a demonstration in front of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office at Ashok Marg in Lucknow on Monday as part of their satyagraha against the ED summoning senior party leader Rahul Gandhi for questioning in the National Herald/Young India case in New Delhi.

“Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Aradhana Mishra ‘Mona’, along with other party leaders, was placed under arrest at her residence here while a large number of party leaders reaching the ED office to hold demonstration were detained and released later,” said Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) spokesperson Krishna Kant Pandey in a press statement here.

“Summoning Rahul Gandhi for questioning is political vendetta,” said Pandey.

Pandey said the party condemned the state administration’s move to place party leaders under house arrest .Despite the restrictions, a large number of party leaders reached the ED office and held a demonstration there, he said.

Both Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi were raising the issues concerning the people and the BJP government was using central agencies to suppress their voice, the UPCC spokesman said.

He said the contribution of National Herald in the freedom movement and its connection with the Congress cannot be denied.

