Uttar Pradesh: Cradle facility for abandoned babies at Prayagraj’s SRN Hospital soon

A state-of-the-art cradle facility for abandoned newborn babies will be developed near the department of gynaecology and obstetrics of MLN Medical College’s Swaroop Rani Nehru (SRN) Hospital in Sangam city.

It will be headed by Maa Bhagwati Vikas Sansthan, a Rajasthan-based organisation, which has been entrusted with the responsibility by the U.P. government to develop shelter places in hospitals affiliated to different medical colleges of the state.

These include MLN Medical College, Prayagraj, along with hospitals of the government medical college of Gorakhpur, King George’s Medical University, Lucknow besides medical college at Agra, Jhansi, Meerut and Kanpur.

Head of the organisation, Devendra J Aggarwal, met principal of Moti Lal Nehru Medical College, Dr SP Singh, on Wednesday and inspected the site where the state-of-the-art facility will come up.

The principal was accompanied by the hospital’s chief medical superintendent Dr AK Saxena and deputy superintendent Dr Gautam Tripathi. “This is a noble cause and will help the newborn babies who sometimes meet unfortunate death because of early negligence. The cradle facility will be installed in the next two months,” said Dr SP Singh.

The highlight of the cradle is the fact that its sensor-based alarm will start ringing after two minutes of a newborn getting placed in the cradle. This has been done purposely so that the mother or kin who drops the baby in the cradle gets sufficient time to leave the place. The hospital will keep details of all children, whatsoever, confidential.

Soon after receiving the baby, immediate medical attention will be given along with needed clothes etc. When the child is healthy, they will be sent to a state-recognised children’s home.

Newborns have frequently been found abandoned in different parts of Prayagraj district from time to time, show records of Childline India, Prayagraj. Childline India is an NGO and nodal agency of Union ministry of women and child development working to help children in distress.

As per the records, 12 newborn babies have been found abandoned from various places of Prayagraj in the last 11 months alone. This trend in not new in the district as eight such newborns were found between April 2020 and November 2020. Before that, 11 newborns were found deserted between April 2019 and March 2020.