Uttar Pradesh crosses 31cr mark in Covid vaccination
LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh became first state in the country to cross 31-crore mark in administering Covid vaccine doses to beneficiaries, ever since vaccination began in the country.
“Today, Uttar Pradesh has become the first state in the country to provide a protective cover of more than 31 crore covid vaccine doses. This life-saving achievement is a result of the efficient guidance of the respected Prime Minister and the commitment of health workers. To win over corona, you must also get the vaccine of victory,” tweeted chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday.
Till now 31,07,49,965 doses of Covid vaccine have been administered, including 17,03,20,570 first dose and 13,77,43,408 second dose, according to the data from the Cowin portal.
According to the data, 4215064 doses of Covid vaccine have been administered to children between 12 and 15 years of age. There are 84.64 lakh children in this age group. Over 100% beneficiaries above 18 years of age have got their first dose and over 93% in this age group their second dose also, according to the data.
“Covid vaccine has protected people from infection. Majority has taken the doses and those left must ensure to take the jab when due,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors. Over 8,000 vaccination centres are running in the state every day on an average.
In Lucknow, 82,08,521 doses of the vaccine have been administered. As many as 69730 doses have been administered to children between 12 and 15 years of age.
143 officers graduate from Military Institute of Technology, Pune
PUNE As many as 143 officers of the Indian Armed Forces, including seven officers of a friendly foreign country (Sri Lanka), graduated on Saturday after successful completion of the Defence Services Technical Staff Course from the portals of the Military Institute of Technology. Air Marshal BR Krishna, Chief of Integrated Defence Staff to Chairman Chief of Staff Committee (CISC), HQ IDS was the chief guest for the event.
Doc in the dock for keeping pistol on table while seeing patients
A doctor, posted at Malihabad community health centre, was on Saturday transferred to Nagram CHC after a video, showing him on duty with a pistol on his table, went viral. Senior officials took cognisance of the video and ordered action against the doctor, including an inquiry. A probe found the video to be correct and the doctor was transferred, besides being warned. At that time a probe was ordered and is still not complete.
Kakori kid’s murder: Autopsy does not confirm sexual assault
The post mortem report of a six-year-old girl, whose mutilated body was found in a Kakori village on Thursday, has confirmed murder but could not confirm sexual assault “as the body was badly mutilated.” The body of the girl, who was missing since April 17 evening, was found in an abandoned plot in Tiranga colony of Amethiya area in Salempur village of Kakori on April 21.
Leaders from US, China and UK visit Gujarat and no other states, says Sharad Pawar
KOLHAPUR/PUNE Speaking at a rally of the Nationalist Congress Party at Kolhapur in western Maharashtra, Sharad Pawar on Saturday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and raised questions over presidents and prime ministers from the USA, China and United Kingdom visiting Gujarat and not the other states. NCP on Saturday organised s state-level rally at Kolhapur and all the NCP leaders from the state were present for the public rally.
Maharashtra reports 194 new Covid cases, highest in a day this month
Mumbai: On Saturday, Maharashtra recorded 194 fresh Covid-19 cases, the highest spike in a day this month, taking the total count to 7,876,697. Meanwhile, Mumbai clocked 72 cases. State's tally of active cases is gradually rising and has increased to 869 after 141 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours. For the last 29 days, it has not reported over 200 cases in a day. At present, the state is free from all the restrictions.
