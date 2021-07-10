Uttar Pradesh draft bill moots to bar people with over 2 kids from govt jobs

A draft bill on population control prepared by Uttar Pradesh State Law Commission proposes to make people with more than two children ineligible for government jobs, disentitle those already in service for promotions, and exclude them from the benefits of 77 schemes. It also suggests incentives such as tax rebates for those with two children or less.

The draft has been uploaded on the commission’s website for suggestions from the public until July 19 as chief minister Yogi Adityanath is expected to announce a new population policy 2021-30 for Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.

The proposed incentives for government employees with one child include increments, promotions, and concessions in housing schemes. For those who are not government employees, the incentives listed are rebates in taxes on water, housing, home loans. In addition to this, if the parent of a single child opts for vasectomy, then the child will be entitled to free medical facilities until the age of 20. Such children are also proposed to get free education, insurance, and preference in government jobs.

Justice AN Mittal, the chairman of the commission and a former judge of the Allahabad high court, has prepared the draft bill.