Uttar Pradesh dy CM Pathak assures investors govt’s support

Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak on Tuesday assured all possible support to those willing to invest in the state and help the state government achieve its objective of one trillion-dollar economy in the next five years.

Speaking at the U.P. Leadership Summit organised by the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry (ASSOCHAM), U.P. chapter, Pathak said: “Uttar Pradesh is the fastest growing economy in India and is maintaining zero tolerance against crime. The law and order situation has improved significantly in the state.”

Also speaking on the occasion, industrial development minister Nand Gopal ‘Nandi’ requested entrepreneurs to give proposals for investment. Nandi also listed out various incentives and subsidy being offered by the state government to investors.

Around 100 entrepreneurs attended the summit. They assured the state government to invest around ₹1.2 lakh crore at the Global Investors Summit -2023, Uttar Pradesh, proposed next year.

Pranjal Yadav, secretary, micro small medium enterprises (MSME), explained various provisions of the U.P. MSME Policy, 2022. Also present at the event, Awanish Awasthi, advisor to the U.P. CM, suggested constitution of a core team for interacting with the state government.

LK Jhunjhunwala, president, Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry, U.P. chapter, welcomed the delegates. A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was exchanged between Manish Khemka, chairman, Economic Policy and Taxation Committee, Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry, U.P., and Kotak Mahindra bank to establish a free facilitation centre for investors and businessman to deposit income tax and goods and services tax.