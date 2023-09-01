75 U.P. govt teachers to get state award on Teachers’ Day

The Uttar Pradesh basic education department has selected 75 teachers (one each from every district) for state awards to teachers. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will felicitate them at Lok Bhawan on the occasion of Teachers’ Day on September 5.

(For Representation)

Of them, 40 are women and 35 men. They were selected for using innovative methodology for teaching and helping in personality development of students. Each selected teacher will be getting ₹25,000 cash, a certificate, and job extension for two years.

From Lucknow, Neeta Yadav, in-charge head teacher, upper primary school, Mahmoodpur, Gosaiganj is among the awardees. “I was transferred to this school in 2008. I am in charge head teacher since 2013. When I joined the school there were 197 students only. Now, our strength has increased to 434. The school has 8 teachers and one instructor,” she said.

“I have worked for improving the overall personality development of my students. In my view, our government school students are no way inferior to private school kids. They just need confidence and support. Our effort has helped in boosting their morale,” Neeta said.

According to her, students from 20 villages of the vicinity come to her school. “A few students travel 7 km daily to come to school. Two gram sabha pradhans’ kids are enrolled in our school that speaks about the quality and high standard we maintain,” she said.

“The school has set up a public address system and each kid speaks something on the microphone. This helped in grooming their personality to speak in a public space. Every student takes part in cultural events and sport activities,” the teacher said.

Preeti Srivastava, assistant teacher, Composite School, Jaunpur, has been working there since 2013. The school is situated at a place that has a huge minority population and a good number of SC/ST people. She said she adopted an innovative way of teaching to attract students’ attention by using projector and information communication technology.

“Several students came from private schools to seek admission in our school that speaks about the standard of our school. I worked on girl child education and received Mission Shakti award in 2021,” she said. Rakha Ram Gupta, assistant teacher at primary school, Bakaulipurva, Gonda, has been selected for the award for creating an academic environment in school that attracted students from other schools as well. He encouraged community participation and won parents’ confidence who willingly started sending their children to school.

