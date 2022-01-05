Uttar Pradesh extends night curfew by 2 hours. Check new timings

Taking stock of rising Covid-19 cases, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has decided to extend the night curfew timings in the state by two hours. The night curfew in Uttar Pradesh has now been revised as 10pm to 6am, instead of the earlier 11pm to 5am.

The decision was taken in a late-night meeting on Tuesday which Adityanath held with Team 9 - a group of top officials constituted by the chief minister to devise a plan to keep Covid-19 under check - as the number of coronavirus disease infection crossed the 3,000-mark.

The night curfew was imposed on December 25 and will remain effective till January 14, as per the latest guidelines.

Additionally, restrictions have been decided for public spaces in any district reporting more than 1,000 cases.

“Public places like gyms, spas, cinema halls, banquet halls, restaurants etc should be operated at 50% capacity in districts where the minimum number of active cases exceeds 1,000,” said chief minister Yogi Adityanath at the review meeting.

From January 6, in marriage ceremonies and other events, not more than 100 people will be permitted in closed places at a time. “The presence of people in excess of 50% of the total capacity of the ground should not be allowed in open space. Masks and sanitisers should be made mandatory,” he added.

Uttar Pradesh reported 992 fresh Covid cases on Tuesday, taking the active case count to 3,173, according to the latest state bulletin.

All government and private schools up to Class 10 have been closed till January 14, while the vaccination of children in the 15-18 age group continues.