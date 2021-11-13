Uttar Pradesh free of riots under Yogi, says Amit Shah

Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday lavished praise on Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath for making the state free of riots and mafias, and pushing it on the development path.

Amit Shah, who inaugurated Sansad Khel Mahakumbh in Basti district of eastern Uttar Pradesh, also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is the Varanasi MP, for giving funds to ensure that the state gets the maximum benefit of government schemes and development projects, helping it emerge as the country’s second largest economy.

“Development of a state is not possible if riots occur. Earlier, riots and curfew were frequent in Uttar Pradesh. Since the Yogi Adityanath government has come to power, no riots have taken place,” Amit Shah said.

The home minister also said, “Now, no mafias can be seen in Purvanchal (eastern UP). Those who came here to make people migrate, have now migrated themselves. Earlier, the police force had the fear of musclemen, but now these musclemen come to the police begging not to shoot them and pleading for surrender.”

“PM Modi himself is the MP from UP’s Varanasi and for this reason he has loosened the government purse strings for development,” he said.

“UP was adjudged the best state under the smart cities mission, got second rank in MSME, holds the record for maximum distribution of LPG, construction of toilets and maximum power connections. UP has become the second largest economy of the country,” he said.

“PM Modi and CM Yogi have done a lot of work and a lot of work is still to be done. For this, we need your support, love and blessings. Give us a record victory in the upcoming election, “ he said.

Amit Shah asked the crowd to pledge for BJP’s record victory by raising their hands and chanting Bharat Mata ki Jai. He recalled his 2016 visit to Basti and thanked people for giving a mandate to the BJP in the 2017 UP assembly elections.

