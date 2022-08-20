Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Uttar Pradesh government asks DMs to buy cattle catcher vehicles

Uttar Pradesh government asks DMs to buy cattle catcher vehicles

lucknow news
Published on Aug 20, 2022 10:17 PM IST

Such vehicles need to be arranged to transport stray cattle and other big animals that meet with accidents, according to an Uttar Pradesh government order

More than three lakh stray cattle need to be put in cattle protection centres, according to a state government official. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE )
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

The Uttar Pradesh government has asked district magistrates (DMs) to buy cattle catcher multi-purpose vehicles by utilising the funds available to zila panchayats and kshetra panchayats under the state finance commission.

Such vehicles need to be arranged to transport stray cattle and other big animals that meet with accidents, according to a government order (GO) issued by additional chief secretary (panchayati raj) Manoj Kumar Singh here.

The GO has quoted the U.P. Kshetra Panchayat and Zila Panchayat Act-1961 that provides for animal services, including medical ones. It also refers to the August 18, 2020 GO, which says that panchayats will spend necessary funds from the state finance commission to run and maintain cattle centres under their jurisdiction.

“Thus, purchase and operation of cattle catcher vehicles under the head related to the maintenance of cow shelters is permissible,” clarifies the GO.

Singh, in the GO, said that DMs could buy cattle catcher vehicles or hire the same as per the requirement in their district or they could even outsource the job to any other agency paying to it the cost per animal that was transported.

RELATED STORIES

“Zila and kshetra panhayats may bear the expenses to be incurred on this work from the state commission funds or from their own resources,” he said.

According to a senior animal husbandry department official, catching stray cattle and then transporting them safely to the cattle protection centres was a challenge and arrangement of special vehicles for this purpose would help.

“More than three lakh stray cattle are still believed to be out and are to be protected and put in the catte centres,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP