Uttar Pradesh government claims consistent increase in revenue collections

The Uttar Pradesh government has claimed consistent improvement in situation on the revenue collection front, earning ₹4095.53 crore more revenue in June 2022 than the collections made in same month last year.

It collected total revenue of ₹15259.64 crore against ₹11,164.11 crore collected in the same month in 2021-2022. It had claimed revenue collections of about ₹14,139.62 crore for May 2022 and ₹12854.10 crore for April 2022.

In the first quarter of 2022-2023 (April 1 to June 30, 2022) the state government collected a total revenue (tax and non-tax) of ₹44,681.40 crore. This includes tax collection of ₹41,660. 89 crore, about 72.3 percent of tax collection target of ₹57,635.78 crore set for the period.

Briefing media persons about the revenue collections made in June 2022 and first quarter of 2022-2023 minister for finance Suresh Khanna said the state government earned ₹8998.43 crore from GST/VAT collections and this was about 3483.26 crore more than collections of ₹5515.17 crore made in these heads in same month in 2021-2022.

An increase of ₹157.20 crore was witnessed from excise, ₹318.67 crore from stamps and registration and ₹97.45 crore from transport. Under the non-tax revenue head, the state government collected a sum of ₹38.95 crore from minor minerals and mining. “Our revenue collection is increasing day by day and our situation on the financial front becoming better,” said Khanna.

About states no longer getting the GST compensation from the union government Khanna said the state government had been getting consistent support from the Centre. “We are hopeful for future as well. We will also have to work harder,” said Khanna.

“The state government’s monthly revenue collection figures show an upward trend which is a good sign. However, the total revenue collections still fall short of the targets set for the period,” said Professor Yashvir Tyagi, former head of the department of economics, Lucknow University.

