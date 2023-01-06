Uttar Pradesh government gears up for roadshows in seven more cities, lists potential investors

The Uttar Pradesh government has stepped up preparations for domestic roadshows in seven more cities in the lead-up to the Global Investors Summit-2023 to be held in Lucknow on February 10-12.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath held the first roadshow in Mumbai on January 4 and 5, receiving investment proposals worth ₹5 lakh crore.

“Yes, we have begun listing potential investors at the destinations of the roadshows scheduled up to January 27, 2023. CII, FICCI and Ernst and Young and Deloitte India have been involved in the task of inviting potential investors,” infrastructure and industrial development commissioner Arvind Kumar said.

Minister for industrial development Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’ had claimed in Mumbai that the Uttar Pradesh government would be able to attract ₹20 lakh crore investment at the GIS-2023 against the ₹17 lakh crore target.

The Uttar Pradesh government had recently revised the target of attracting investment from ₹10 lakh crore to ₹17.3 lakh crore ahead of GIS-2023 following ‘enthusiastic’ response to Uttar Pradesh’s eight teams abroad. U.P’s eight teams got investment proposal worth ₹7.12 lakh crore at roadshows in 21 cities in 16 countries in December.

After Mumbai, the next roadshow is scheduled at Chennai on January 9.

The other cities where the roadshows have been scheduled include New Delhi (January 13), Kolkata (January 17), Hyderabad (January 18), Ahmedabad (January 20), Bengaluru (January 23) and Chandigarh (January 27).

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has deputed minister for finance Suresh Khanna to lead the roadshow in Chennai.

Yogi Adityanath has asked deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak to lead separate teams to hold roadshows in Kolkata (January 17) and Hyderabad (January 18) respectively. The chief minister has involved ministers of state, too, in holding the state level roadshows.

“U.P. teams received great response from abroad as chief minister Yogi Adityanath is a big name. The companies are keen to make big investment in the state in the name of Yogi,” Khanna said recently after returning from his tour abroad.

“We worked round the clock to connect with the investors for roadshows held abroad. We have stepped up our efforts to connect with the domestic investors,” said a senior officer.

The Uttar Pradesh government’s efforts to involve local industry in different districts are also getting an “encouraging” response. An official press release said a daylong investors summit organised in Baharaich has received investment proposals worth ₹1750.96 crore from 69 entrepreneurs. Major investment of about ₹500 crore will be coming to the district from Tata group, said the official press release.

