U.P. govt’s effort to train teachers digitally

The Uttar Pradesh government is developing a new module named ‘Digital Registers’ on the Prerna portal to encourage primary school teachers to adopt smart working styles, a state government press release read.

For representation only (HT File Photo)

Based on this module, created by the State Project Office, Samagra Shiksha, teachers will receive training on how to use digital registers. After the training, these teachers will be able to digitally update their daily tasks in a smart manner.

The government has given directions to digitise 12 registers, and later, online real-time updates will also be implemented. The department will soon issue guidelines regarding the training of teachers.

The registers that will be digitised include the attendance register, entry register, class-wise student attendance register, MDM (mid-day meal) register, integrated free material distribution register, and stock register. Additionally, registers for income and expenditure, issuing cheques, conducting meetings, inspections, correspondence, counting children, libraries, and sports will also be digitised.

Digital register details will be certified

Pawan Kumar, director of the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), issued a letter in this regard to the deputy director of education and the principal of the District Institute for Education and Training (DIET) of all districts regarding the digitisation of school registers.

“All the registers in schools will be preserved as archives at the school level before the effective implementation of digital registers. Once the digital registers become effective, the review of these registers will be carried out by block education officers, district basic education officers, chief development officers, district magistrates, and state-level officials through the Prerna app. The details entered in the digital registers in the new Prerna portal module will be considered certified,” he said.

Transparency will increase; no data manipulation

The basic education department has also issued directives regarding the digitisation of registers. The directive stated that teachers and principals will use the Digital Register App to upload all information from their mobile/smartphones. Block education officers (BEO), basic shiksha adhikari (BSA), cluster development officers (CDO), district magistrates (DM), and state-level officials will be able to view this information on the Prerna app.