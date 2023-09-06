‘Smart’ push to classroom teaching in U.P. govt schools

The state government is promoting digital learning, to make Uttar Pradesh a proficient state and to make classroom teaching more effective. Digital content based on the syllabus prepared by the NCERT and SCERT will be used for effective classroom teaching through smart classes, according to a basic education department press release.

On Teachers’ Day, CM Yogi launched smart classes in 18,381 select council upper primary schools and Kasturba Gandhi Girls Schools. Besides, he inaugurated the process of setting up of 880 ICT labs and launched the distribution of 2.09 lakh tablets to teachers.

Through these, students are to be made aware of cyber and digital education. Overall, the UP government plans to make teachers and students smart along with smart classes, an official said.

In these smart classes, 75-inch, modern, touch-screen panels, high-definition web cameras, digital course content, learning management system, internet connectivity, power backup will be available.

When classroom teaching is done through smart class children will develop interest in reading and their learning level will also increase, an official said. Through smart classes, teachers and children will be able to experience the state-of-the-art and world-class education system.

With the availability of the internet in schools, it will be possible to use different types of multimedia educational material easily. The progress of children can be easily monitored, and online examinations of children can also be conducted.

Monitoring of work like online teacher training, DBT, assessment of children, data collection etc. will be possible with internet connectivity. With the availability of digital resources, along with digital learning for children and capacity enhancement of teachers, online curriculum-based classes can also be conducted by teachers.

With the availability of digital resources in development blocks, information can be collected and monitored through various portals (Mid Day Meal, Prerna Portal, Manav Sampada Portal etc.). The availability of digital resources will encourage the use of digital education by children through effective use of computer software applications and the internet.

