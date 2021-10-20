Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Uttar Pradesh government lifts Covid-19 night curfew
lucknow news

Uttar Pradesh government lifts Covid-19 night curfew

The Uttar Pradesh government continued to impose night restriction from 11pm to 6am due to the pandemic but has now lifted the curfew.
Uttar Pradesh reported 11 fresh cases on Wednesday. The state currently has 112 active cases.(HT File)
Published on Oct 20, 2021 08:21 PM IST
Written by Shankhyaneel Sarkar | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday announced that it will lift the Covid-19 night curfew due to the fall in the number of new cases in the state. The Uttar Pradesh government continued to impose night restriction from 11pm to 6am due to the pandemic but has now lifted the curfew.

“On directions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Corona curfew between 11 PM to 6 AM) is being lifted in the state,” Uttar Pradesh additional chief secretary Awanish Kumar told reporters. He also said that the order was issued to all the officers concerned.

Uttar Pradesh reported 11 fresh cases on Wednesday. The state currently has 112 active cases. More than 1.6 million people have so far recovered from Covid-19.

India on Wednesday reported a drop in the number of active cases. India currently has 178,098 active cases, the lowest number of cases recorded in 229 days. The nation recorded 14,623 new coronavirus cases and 197 deaths. India reported 452,651 deaths due to Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi were among the states and Union Territories which reported a large number of deaths.

RELATED STORIES

The daily rise in Covid-19 infection remained below 30,000 for 26 days in a row and cases remained below 50,000 for 115 consecutive days. The recovery rate in the country rose to 98.15%.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uttar pradesh
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Lakhimpur Kheri: Police recover third vehicle allegedly present in convoy of Ashish Mishra

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Kushinagar international airport in Uttar Pradesh

Double engine BJP government scripted turnaround in Uttar Pradesh: PM Modi in Kushinagar

10 missing as boat capsizes in Ghaghara river near UP's Lakhimpur Kheri
TRENDING TOPICS
India vs Australia
Horoscope Today
Uttarakhand Rains
Gold Price
Abhidhamma Day
T20 World Cup 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP