Uttar Pradesh government lifts Covid-19 night curfew

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday announced that it will lift the Covid-19 night curfew due to the fall in the number of new cases in the state. The Uttar Pradesh government continued to impose night restriction from 11pm to 6am due to the pandemic but has now lifted the curfew.

“On directions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Corona curfew between 11 PM to 6 AM) is being lifted in the state,” Uttar Pradesh additional chief secretary Awanish Kumar told reporters. He also said that the order was issued to all the officers concerned.

Uttar Pradesh reported 11 fresh cases on Wednesday. The state currently has 112 active cases. More than 1.6 million people have so far recovered from Covid-19.

India on Wednesday reported a drop in the number of active cases. India currently has 178,098 active cases, the lowest number of cases recorded in 229 days. The nation recorded 14,623 new coronavirus cases and 197 deaths. India reported 452,651 deaths due to Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi were among the states and Union Territories which reported a large number of deaths.

The daily rise in Covid-19 infection remained below 30,000 for 26 days in a row and cases remained below 50,000 for 115 consecutive days. The recovery rate in the country rose to 98.15%.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON