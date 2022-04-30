Uttar Pradesh government reactivates ‘tallest’ Ram statue project in Ayodhya

The Uttar Pradesh government has reactivated the ‘tallest’ Ram statue project in Ayodhya, which is considered to be chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s dream project.

During Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya in 2017, Yogi had announced that his government would install the tallest statue (251 metres) of Ram in Ayodhya. However, the project could not take off as land could not be acquired for it.

Now, according to senior government officials, the Awas Vikas Parishad is acquiring 1,433 acres of land under a greenfield township project in Manjha Barhata, Manjha Tihura and Manjha Shahnawazpur in Ayodhya. It has also invited objections from locals in the next 30 days.

Out of the 1,433 acres, 241 acres will be used for the Ram statue, under a revised plan in Manjha Barhata, instead of at the earlier proposed 86 acres.

The state government had already allotted an initial amount of ₹100 crore for the project during its first tenure.

Now, during its second tenure, the government has entrusted Awas Vikas Parishad to acquire land and develop it. Thereafter, it will be handed over to the state tourism department.

“The process to acquire land for the Ram statue project has begun. It is on the priority list of the government,” said Rishikesh Upadhyay, mayor of Ayodhya.

Construction of Ram temple is also going on in Ayodhya.

It may be pointed out that the state government and the centre have approved several projects for Ayodhya.

LORD RAM STATUE