Uttar Pradesh government steps up preparations for groundbreaking ceremony

The Uttar Pradesh government has stepped up efforts to implement investment proposals during the groundbreaking ceremony proposed in September. The state government had received investment proposals worth ₹ 33.50 lakh crore at the Global Investors Summit-2023 (GIS-2023) held in Lucknow from February 10 to 12. (FILE PHOTO)

The state government had received investment proposals worth ₹33.50 lakh crore at the Global Investors Summit-2023 (GIS-2023) held in Lucknow from February 10 to 12. It had earlier proposed the groundbreaking ceremony in August.

Chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra, who reviewed preparations for the groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday, said 5701 MoUs signed through the GIS-2023 involving investment of ₹7.86 lakh crore have been shortlisted for the groundbreaking ceremony.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has consistently monitored the progress of implementation of the investment proposals after the GIS-2023.

Minister for industry Nandi Gopal Gupta Nandi, who presided over a meeting here on Tuesday, indicated that projects worth ₹72000 crore are ready for implementation. He exuded confidence that the target of bringing investment of ₹10 lakh crore to the ground will be achieved.

A senior officer of the state industry department said investors of the projects shortlisted for possible implementation are being contacted.

Senior officers of the state government insist that considerable progress has been made on projects shortlisted for the proposed groundbreaking ceremony.

“We are monitoring the projects on a day-to-day basis. An online system has been worked out and there is consistent monitoring. We have completed selection of 125 Udyami Mitras (friends of entrepreneurs) and they will be deployed to coordinate the implementation of investment projects. A two-week training programme beginning May 29 has been worked out for them,” said Invest UP chief executive officer Abhishek Prakash.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Umesh Raghuvanshi Umesh Raghuvanshi is a journalist with over three decade experience. He covers politics, finance, environment and social issues. He has covered all assembly and parliament elections in Uttar Pradesh since 1984. ...view detail