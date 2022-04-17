Uttar Pradesh government to hold camps in Bundelkhand, Vindhya regions to monitor drinking water scheme

The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to organise camps in the Bundelkhand and Vindhya regions of the state to monitor the Har Ghar Nal Yojana scheme to ensure tap water for each household.

After a presentation before chief minister Yogi Adityanath, Jal Shakti minister Swatantra Dev Singh paid a quick visit to Hamirpur and Mahoba to monitor water projects.

He said that the aim is to ensure full coverage of drinking water supply scheme in Bundelkhand by November.

“Nearly 70 percent work on Bundelkhand water projects is complete. People of Bundelkhand and Vindhya region, who have struggled for years for clean drinking water, are going to get better water supply than expected,” the minister said.

“Directions have been issued to officials to ensure completion of all the 75-ground water-based drinking water projects, along with providing water supply to 50,000 households within 100 days, and water supply to 30 lakh people across the state through pipelines,” he added after meeting principal secretary (Namami Gange and rural water supply) Anurag Srivastava and other officers.

The minister said his department is aiming to provide clean drinking water to over 60 lakh people in the next six months. The biggest beneficiaries of the scheme would be the people of Bundelkhand and Vindhya regions.

A campaign in this regard would begin from September. Singh has asked officials to work at the ground level.

“Orders have been issued to ensure that officers come up with an action plan and monitor projects by camping in Bundelkhand from where they would be required to send regular progress reports after review. The target set for November has to be achieved in any case,” he said.

For the water connection campaign in Bundelkhand from September, Singh has instructed the officers to plan each and every village as a target at the micro level, so that water supply can be started to houses.

Along with giving messages on mobile phones, he said the pipeline should be extended right inside each house as per the convenience of the villagers.

The minister has directed all the ADMs (additional district magistrates) to monitor the Namami Gange scheme district-wise. The officials have also been asked to visit village to village and check preparedness and quality regularly. In Bundelkhand, 467 piped drinking water schemes are under construction under 32 projects of Jal Jeevan Mission.

There are 43 surface water-based schemes and 424 ground water-based schemes. In these schemes, provision of 11,95,265 functional house water connection (FHTC) is to be made for a population of over 72 lakh (72,68,705) of 3,823 revenue villages.

Pure drinking water will be supplied to 11,95,265 houses, he said.

The projects will benefit 40 tehsils, 68 development blocks and 2,608-gram panchayats of seven districts of the Bundelkhand region. It will also generate direct employment for more than 3,000 people and indirect employment, officials said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON