Uttar Pradesh govt bans use of smart watches, smart bands in jails

The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday banned wearing of smart watches and smart bands for visitors meeting inmates in prisons and for jail staff on duty across the state. The authorities concerned took the decision as smart watches and smart bands can be connected with mobile phones and used to communicate like any other smart phone.

The government’s decision comes in the wake of arrest of Nikhat Ansari, the wife of Mau MLA Abbas Ansari. (For Representation)

Director general of prisons, Anand Kumar, issued a circular to all prisons directing them to ban smart watches and smart bands as a security measure. This ban will be applicable to visitors, prison officials, staff on duty and even government officials visiting jails. Jail superintendents will be responsible to enforce the ban, Kumar said.

Use of mobile phones was banned in prisons across the state on July 18, 2019. The government’s decision comes in the wake of arrest of Nikhat Ansari, the wife of Mau MLA Abbas Ansari. She was arrested on February 11 from the VVIP guest room adjacent to the jailor’s office inside the Chitrakoot jail. Cops had recovered two mobile phones, eatables and other items from her.

During the probe, it came to light that all norms were flouted to facilitate Nikhat’s meetings with her husband, Abbas Ansari, by the prison staff. Thereafter, Ansari was shifted to Kasganj district jail on February 15.

‘Ensure books for inmates taking Board exams’

The DG (prisons) has issued a circular instructing jail superintendents to make books available for prisoners appearing in class 10 -12 UP Board exams. Prisoners in large number across the state are appearing in the ongoing Board examination.

Kumar has instructed that such prisoners must be relieved of their duties so that they could devote more time to studies. He has also instructed to make prison library available for such prisoners.