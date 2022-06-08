Uttar Pradesh govt claims consistent increase in revenue earnings

Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday claimed a consistent increase in its revenue and minimising the impact of Covid-19 on its economy with its total revenue collections reaching ₹14,139.62 crore in May 2022, about ₹5865.86 crore more than the amount received in the same month in 2021-2022.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The state government had collected revenue of ₹8273.76 crore in May 2021. Its earnings are, however, 75.3% of the target of ₹18,779.50 set for 2022-2023.

“The Covid-19 impact is still being felt on the economy. But this impact has been minimised to a large extent,” said Suresh Khanna minister for finance and parliamentary affairs while giving a breakup of the state government’s revenue collections made in May 2022.

Khanna said the state government’s highest collections were made from GST/VAT with total receipts of ₹7659.60 crore, which is 75.8% of the target of ₹10,111.50 crore. This included receipts from VAT of ₹2702.30 crore, 93% of the target for the month of ₹2904.35 crore. The state government’s receipts from excise were ₹3414.00 crore, 70% of the target of ₹4824.05 crore and ₹1275.09 crore more than earnings of ₹2138.91 crore in the same month in 2021-2022.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said the state government earned ₹2021.52 crore from stamps and registration. This was ₹1395.67 crore more than the earnings in the same month in 2021-2022 and 79.2% of the target of ₹2553.55 crore. Its receipts from transport were ₹793.41 crore, about ₹478.58 crore more than the earnings in the same month in 2021-2022 and 85.7% of the target of ₹925.40 crore. Under the non-tax revenue head, the state government earned revenue of ₹251.09 crore, 68.8% of the target and 114.87% more than the earnings made in the same month in 2021-2022.

It may be mentioned that the state government collected total revenue of ₹1,47,843.10 crore in 2021-2022 against ₹1,22,616.48 crore in 2020-2021. This was about ₹25,226.62 crore more than the earnings made in the previous year. It had claimed a consistent increase in its revenue collections realising ₹1657.61 crore more revenue in April 2022 vis-à-vis the total collections in the same month in 2021. The state government’s total tax and non-tax collections in the first month of the financial year 2022-23 remained ₹12,854.10 crore against ₹11,196.49 crore collected in the same month in 2021-22.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“These figures indicate that the economy has recovered from the impact of Covid-19 to a large extent. The state government, however, still faces a tough challenge of mobilising adequate resources to fund the expenditure of the budget of ₹6.15 lakh crore size. This is the beginning of the financial year and the state government should be able to meet the target of revenue receipts in the coming months,” said Professor Yashvir Tyagi, former head of department, economics, Lucknow University. Khanna also gave details about the VAT being levied on petrol and diesel in Uttar Pradesh to make his point that petrol and diesel were being sold at a lesser price than the prevailing rate in many other states.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON