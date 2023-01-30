Uttar Pradesh govt goes all out to create buzz about Global Investors Summit

The Uttar Pradesh government is going all out to create a buzz about the Global Investors Summit-2023 (GIS-2023) to be held in Lucknow on February 10-12 and involving youngsters in the event.

To this end, the government has decided to deploy 48 former IAS, IPS and IFS officers, along with serving academicians. They will visit 61 prominent universities of the state and impart training to students about its policies and schemes to attract investment and boost the size of Uttar Pradesh’s Gross State Domestic Product to a trillion dollars in the next five years.

It has also decided to recruit 105 postgraduates (with minimum 60% marks) with knowledge of computers as Udyami Mitras (friends of investors).

A sum of ₹70,000 per month along with allowances would be paid to the Udyami Mitras to be hired on contractual basis for one year (extendable to one more year) under the Mukhya Mantri Udyami Mitra Yojana. The state cabinet on January 28 approved this scheme They will be deployed in various districts, development authorities and Invest UP headquarters at Lucknow.

Their task will be to coordinate with investors and departments and take investors for visits to project sites to ensure that the investment proposals get to the ground.

This is the first time that retired senior officers and serving academicians are being associated to involve youngsters and make the GIS-2023 a grand event. A daylong orientation programme will be held for them at the chief minister’s official residence here on Tuesday. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, who wants the GIS-2023 to be a historic event, is likely to brief the team of officers and academicians about their task.

Their work would include imparting training from February 3 to 5 to 500- 1000 students in every faculty at select universities.

The registrars of the universities have been made responsible for making all arrangements for the programme and ensure that the students of all faculties attend the training session. The officers and academicians attending the orientation programme at the chief minister’s residence would be given a knowledge kit and an honorarium of ₹4000 per day. The U.P. estates department has been asked to make arrangements for the stay of participants of the orientation programme. Invest UP would provide them with vehicles.

Besides King George’s Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow and Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University, Lucknow, where Awnish Awasthi, advisor to chief minister, will impart training to students, the universities selected for the programme include Lucknow University, Dr Ram Manohar Lohia National Law University, Khwaja Muinuddin Chishti Bhasha University, Integral University, BBD University and Era University of Lucknow. Others include HBTU, Kanpur, UP Medical Science University, Saifai, Amity University, Noida, Galgotia’s University, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Gorakhpur University, Sampoornand Sanskrit University, Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapeeth, Meerut University, Professor Rajendra Singh (Rajju Bhaiya) University, Prayagraj and Madan Mohan Malviya Technical University, Gorakhpur.

