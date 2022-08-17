Uttar Pradesh govt may take over Noida Power Company
The Uttar Pradesh (U.P.) government may take over the Noida Power Company Ltd (NPCL), the state’s first power distribution company supplying electricity to consumers in Greater Noida for the last three decades. The government has served a notice on the company for revoking its licence.
“The validity of the company’s distribution licence is expiring on August 29 next year and the state government has decided not to renew the same making up its mind to take over the company instead,” a senior energy department official said.
The state government, on August 30, 1993, issued the electricity licence to the NPCL for the period of 30 years under the section 3 (1) of the Indian Electricity Act, 1910.
The notice issued to the NPCL management by additional chief secretary, energy, Awanish Kumar Awasthi on August 8 said, “The government of Uttar Pradesh hereby directs you to show cause why under public interest the electricity licence 1993 should not be revoked and purchased by the state government.”
The government has given three months’ time to the NPCL to show cause, failing which, the notice said, “the state government would assume that you have nothing to state with regard to revoking of the licence and hence the government would proceed with further action as deemed necessary in public interest.”
“The clause under which the licence was granted to the NPCL gave an option to the state government to purchase the former’s licence on expiry of the period of 30 years from the date of issuance of the licence,” the notice said.
“The state governmet has decided that the period of the licence shall not be extended in favour of the NPCL. The undertaking shall be purchased by the state government or by its designated agency,” it added.
Reacting to the government’s decision to take over the NPCL, UP Rajya Vidyut Upbhokta Parishad chairman Avdhesh Kumar Verma, who has been demanding the revocation of the company’s licence, said, “the government should promptly revoke the licence so that the issue was not entangled in legal wrangling.”
“The Greater Noida area should immediately be merged with Meerut discoms in larger public interest,” he demanded.
Seven with Pak links arrested with 8kg of heroin in Amritsar
Police on Tuesday said it arrested seven persons for smuggling of arms and drugs, brought from across the border in two separate cases. Amont those arrested also include Harjit Singh, Kulwant Singh and Karandeep Singh of Gharinda village in Amritsar, and Karanbir Singh and Prince of Batala. Karanbir and Prince of Batala were arrested by the counter intelligence wing of Amritsar police, while the other accused were nabbed by the Amritsar-rural district's police.
BJP blames Cong for communal tensions, party hits back
Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader KS Eshwarappa on Wednesday blamed the Congress for “adding to the communal tensions in the state” by maintaining silence over the growing crimes being committed by the Social Democratic Party of India. Reacting to Eshwarappa statements, the leader of opposition Siddaramaiah said: “It's like they have jaundice (disease) to lie about the Congress to console themselves and then blame us for all the problems,” .
Deposit Tricolours with us. We’ll take care: LMGC
La Martiniere Girls' College, Lucknow has invited citizens and organisations to post or deposit their national flags to the college, as it has taken the initiative to dispose of them in accordance with the flag code of India. Citizens may deposit them at the college gate number 1 Aashrita Dass, principal said. The initiative is the brainchild of teachers and staff of the school. The district administration has been informed about the initiative.
Food for thought: After Firozabad, food for cops at Mainpuri under scanner
The superintendent of police, Mainpuri, made a surprise check of the Mainpuri Police Lines mess, and finding inferior quality of food being served, issued a warning to canteen staff. Kamlesh Kumar Dixit, the SP Mainpuri made a random check of the mess in the Police Lines of Mainpuri on Monday and made apparent his displeasure at the inferior quality of Dal being served to cops, and took the mess in-charge to task.
Mulund ceiling collapse: BMC blames illegal alterations
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has blamed the illegal alterations by the contractor for the collapse of a second-floor ceiling in Mulund East on Monday, which killed two senior citizens. Assistant commissioner of T ward, Chakrapani Alle, said the building was neither dilapidated nor dangerous. Devshankar Shukla, 93, and Arkhiben Shukla, 87, were killed after the ceiling of their second-floor home at Moti Chhaya building in Nanepada came crashing down.
