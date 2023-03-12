Uttar Pradesh govt schools set to be upgraded

The state government has made a provision of ₹2,000 crore for upgrading government primary and upper primary schools in Uttar Pradesh in its Budget for 2023-24. A total of ₹1000 crore will be spent on developing every development block (a total of 880 primary and upper primary schools) of basic education department under the Mukhyamantri Abhyudaya Yojana, according to a government press release.

These schools will be encouraged for inclusive and skill development of children as per National Education Policy-2020. (For Representation)

The government’s intention is to develop about 4,000 (4-5 in each development block) Abhyudaya composite schools in the next three years. For this, the basic education department has prepared an action plan on which further action is being taken.

By upgrading these schools from pre-primary to classes 8, the state government is not only trying to provide quality education to every student, but also aims to equip schools with all the facilities to develop students’ skills.

Director general, school education, U.P., Vijay Kiran Anand said these schools will be upgraded as per the prescribed standards and will be given the status of Mukhyamantri Abhyudaya Composite School.

“A provision has been made to upgrade the infrastructure facilities in each composite school with a sum of around ₹1.42 crore. In this way, in the first phase, about 704 council schools will be upgraded as Mukhyamantri Abhyudaya Composite School from the budget allocated for the basic education department,” he said.

These schools will be specially encouraged for inclusive and skill development of children as per the National Education Policy-2020. After the upgradation of these schools, arrangement of separate classrooms per class will be ensured from pre-primary to Class 8. Each school will be developed with a capacity of about 450 students.

Facilities to be provided

*Abhyudaya block consisting of 5 rooms, where there will be a dedicated and rich child friendly furniture library

*Computer lab with facility of language lab.

*Smart classes with interactive display boards and virtual connectivity for digital learning.

*Staff room with toilet facility.

*Bal Vatika, nutrition garden, Wi-Fi & online CCTV surveillance, multiple activity hall with playground and open gym besides modern fire safety equipment

