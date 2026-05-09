Uttar Pradesh govt sends yet another reminder to officers to follow protocol norms

Taking strong exception to the consistent violation of its guidelines regarding the protocol to be accorded to MPs and legislators, the Uttar Pradesh government has reminded its officers and employees to stand up to welcome public representatives respectfully when they meet officers for a public cause, offer them water, listen attentively, and act.

The chief secretary has asked officers to ensure there is no violation of protocol guidelines; otherwise, strict disciplinary action, as per rules, will be taken. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

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Chief secretary SP Goyal sent yet another reminder through a government order dated May 7, 2026 in this regard to all additional chief secretaries, principal secretaries, secretaries, the DGP, divisional commissioners and district magistrates.

“...the state government is consistently getting information about violation of guidelines for protocol. Such issues are being raised by the members in the House (state legislature), before the speaker/chairman and parliamentary monitoring committee. This reflects on violation of guidelines for protocol and such a situation is extremely deplorable,” he said, listing 15 government orders that were sent to the officers between 2017 and February 2026.

Drawing attention to the state government’s earlier directives, Goyal said, “Whenever the MPs and legislators meet, the officers/employees will stand up and welcome the public representatives with respect and offer water. The officers will attentively listen to and resolve the issues raised by the public representatives during discussions and see them off with respect.”

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{{^usCountry}} He also reminded the officers that due protocol should be followed and their mobile number should be saved to ensure that the call of public representatives is attended or the officers call them back if busy in a meeting. The issues raised by the MPs/legislators on the phone should also be qualitatively resolved as per directives issued earlier, he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also reminded the officers that due protocol should be followed and their mobile number should be saved to ensure that the call of public representatives is attended or the officers call them back if busy in a meeting. The issues raised by the MPs/legislators on the phone should also be qualitatively resolved as per directives issued earlier, he said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He asked the officers to ensure there is no violation of protocol guidelines; otherwise, strict disciplinary action, as per rules, would be taken. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He asked the officers to ensure there is no violation of protocol guidelines; otherwise, strict disciplinary action, as per rules, would be taken. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He referred to the position of public representatives in the subsidiary warrant of precedence and said the state government has time and again also reminded the officers that the violation of guidelines for protocol would invite action under the provisions of Rule 3(2) of the Uttar Pradesh State Employees Conduct Rules 1956. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He referred to the position of public representatives in the subsidiary warrant of precedence and said the state government has time and again also reminded the officers that the violation of guidelines for protocol would invite action under the provisions of Rule 3(2) of the Uttar Pradesh State Employees Conduct Rules 1956. {{/usCountry}}

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Chief minister Yogi Adityanath had reviewed the situation earlier and held a video conferencing with officers, asking them to ensure that the state government’s orders in this regard are followed. The state government’s directives, however, appear to be falling on deaf ears.

Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha speaker Satish Mahana said such GOs have been issued on many occasions earlier too. He said issuance of such GOs appears only an ‘eyewash’ and called for clarity about the action taken against the officers/employees for violating the protocol and earlier directives.

Uttar Pradesh BJP vice-president and MLC Vijay Pathak said he has worked as the chairman of the privileges committee and that violation of protocol amounted to breach of privilege. He said such GOs would not be needed if the officers followed the protocol guidelines.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Umesh Raghuvanshi ...Read More Umesh Raghuvanshi is a journalist with over three decade experience. He covers politics, finance, environment and social issues. He has covered all assembly and parliament elections in Uttar Pradesh since 1984. Read Less

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