U.P. has potential to be India’s growth engine: CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said on Sunday said Uttar Pradesh has the potential to become India’s growth engine. He also said U.P. can stand among the country’s leading states by combining effort with hard work. Adityanath was speaking at the inauguration of the Chief Minister’s Command Centre and CM Dashboard at Lal Bahadur Shastri Bhavan here.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath at the launch of Chief Minister’s Command Centre and CM Dashboard in Lucknow. (HT photo)

“Each and every data of the field should be fair and correct. The officers should avoid manipulation of data to promote healthy competition. The data uploaded from the field will undergo verification. We will periodically check and ensure that it is not just a paper-based formality. All the data that is sent should be delivered in an organised manner and completed timely,” he added.

“The purpose is to collect data as well as to accelerate the economy of Uttar Pradesh. Its main objective is to solve the problems of the general public in a time-bound manner.”

“Addressing the grievances of the public should be our priority. When riots occurred in different states during festivals, there was peace in Uttar Pradesh. Those who do not like peace and harmony try to spoil the atmosphere by creating tension over trifle issues. Police officers should make extra efforts to ensure any event planned within the state abides by law. No event should be organised that puts public safety at risk,” Yogi added.

“Officers and other government employees should reside in the district in which they are posted. The state government will not tolerate that the officers are residing in a district in which they are not posted. If government accommodation is not available, the officers should stay in rented houses and reach their offices on time,” he said.

The work of all government personnel should be reviewed. Working of the police stations should be reviewed by respective police chiefs, district level departments by district magistrates and working in the divisional level departments should be reviewed by divisional commissioner, the CM said.

Emphasising on the use of technology, he said, “We have to create such mechanism at the district level to address the grievances of the people as soon as possible. If we can monitor the movement of ambulances across the state from the state capital, all activities of the district departments can also be monitored by use of technology which has been upgraded.”

Negligence on the part of government officers and employees will not be tolerated. District officials should ensure disposal of grievances of the people at the district level. People should not have to wander from one office to another to get their work done, he said.

“Uttar Pradesh has the potential to become the growth engine of the country. By combining efforts with hard work, U.P. can be among the leading states,” the CM said.

Deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, finance and parliamentary affairs minister Suresh Kumar Khanna, Jal Shakti minister Swatantra Dev Singh and urban development minister AK Sharma were present in the programme.

Officers’ work evaluation via monthly grading

Under the supervision of the chief minister’s office, the chief minister’s command centre and CM dashboard will play a crucial role in effective implementation, monitoring and performance grading of flagship projects and schemes of the state government.

The state government will also get feedback of the projects. The performance of officers in various departments, district administration, police administration, municipal corporations, development authorities, universities and progress of the various government schemes will be evaluated through monthly rankings and grading.

The CM dashboard will display top and bottom performers among departments and districts. Departments and districts with low performance will undergo necessary actions for improvement, said a state government spokesperson.

For ranking and grading of the divisional commissioners and DMs, the state government has identified 106 flagship projects. The ranking of police commissioners, SSPs, SPs, municipal corporations, development authorities and universities based on performance will also be done on a monthly basis.

The state government has deputed teams of specialists for data analysis and monitoring, keeping a close eye on the performance of each department and district.

An endeavour of the state government to provide good governance, the chief minister’s command centre and CM dashboard will prove to be an effective mechanism in providing timely solutions to the problems of the common people and ensuring better implementation of government schemes, the spokesperson said.

The Digital India campaign has connected the general public with digital technology by ensuring timely and effective monitoring of public welfare schemes. For the first time, all government schemes are being implemented based on technology-driven good governance, which is resulting in beneficiaries receiving the full benefits of these schemes, he said.

In line with the CM’s vision, the chief minister’s command centre is equipped with an integrated dashboard, video wall, videoconferencing facility, call centre, discussion, training and technical rooms with world-class amenities. The CM dashboard will be operated here, ensuring monitoring of departmental services, schemes and programmes at various levels, he said.

Currently, 588 schemes of 53 departments are registered. A performance index has been developed based on the information received from departments on the CM dashboard and accordingly, monthly state-level grading will be issued. A Data Quality Index has been developed to ensure the quality of departmental data, and its monthly evaluation will also be displayed, he said.

