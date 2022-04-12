Uttar Pradesh higher education minister distributes tablets, smartphones at Lucknow’s IT College

Uttar Pradesh higher education minister Yogendra Upadhyay on Monday said the state government will expedite the process of distribution of tablets and smartphones to eligible candidates in the presence of public representatives.

The minister said this while distributing tablets and smartphones at Isabella Thoburn (IT) College in Lucknow. The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has announced it will distribute tablets and smartphones across the state, he added.

“The department of information technology has already been told to include it in its 100-day action plan. To ensure the education of the youth was not hindered, the government started online education (during the Covid-19 pandemic). But the youth’s unfamiliarity with modern technology was a major obstacle,” Upadhyay said.

“The state government has directed the officers of the department to provide tablets and smartphones to the youth within the stipulated time,” he said. He described youth as “our power, identity of Uttar Pradesh.”

Isabella Thoburn College witnessed the distribution of smartphones and tablets to 1,463 girls from the final year postgraduate and undergraduate classes as part of the digital initiative (Karlo Duniya Mutthi Mei) undertaken by the Uttar Pradesh government.

The first phase of distribution of these devices started in the state on December 25, 2021.

BJP MLA Neeraj Bora, IT College president ES Charles and principal V Prakash spoke about the role played by the college for women empowerment.

Beneficiaries Aarushi Jain, Anamika Mishra, Varda Shamim and Astha Ratra said, “We are happy to receive smartphones.”