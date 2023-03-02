Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council: Yogi Adityanath says he didn’t withdraw cases against himself

Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council: Yogi Adityanath says he didn’t withdraw cases against himself

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Mar 02, 2023 11:35 PM IST

Yogi Adityanath says Samajwadi Party government had the audacity to withdraw cases of criminals and terrorists

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said he and his deputy Keshav Prasad Maurya had not withdrawn any case filed against themselves.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council on Thursday. (PTI PHOTO VIA CMO (UP))
Yogi Adityanath said in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council, “Yesterday, an SP leader had stated that the chief minister and the deputy chief minister had withdrawn a case against themselves. In the last six years, the chief minister or the deputy chief minister have not withdrawn any such case”.

The Samajwadi Party has often accused CM Yogi Adityanath and deputy CM Keshav Prsad Maurya of withdrawing cases against themselves.

Adityanath said, “But it is true that SP president Akhilesh Yadav had withdrawn cases against himself in 2016 using his signature. We wonder how this case was withdrawn as the case filed by the Election Commission cannot be withdrawn. This could not have happened without the permission of the Commission, but he had withdrawn the case and he preaches to others.”

“The criminals were not only the patrons of the government, but also the cases of anti-national terrorists were withdrawn in Lucknow, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Bijnor, Kanpur and Rampur. The Samajwadi Party government also had the audacity to withdraw the cases of criminals and terrorists,” he said.

“Even the High Court had to comment that today you are withdrawing the cases of terrorists, tomorrow you will give Padma awards to them,” the chief minister said.

