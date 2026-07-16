Uttar Pradesh legislature’s monsoon session likely in August, supplementary budget may be on agenda

The Uttar Pradesh government appears to be considering a move to convene the state legislature’s monsoon session next month to carry out important business ahead of the 2027 assembly elections. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath and his cabinet will soon take a final call on the issue. The Yogi Adityanath 2.0 government presented its last annual budget for 2026-27 with a size of ₹9.12 lakh crore, the largest so far, on February 11, 2026. (FILE PHOTO)

Those aware of the development said the monsoon session may be convened in the first or second week of August 2027. Presentation of the state government’s first supplementary demands of grants for 2026-27 may be on the top of the legislature’s agenda, they added.

“Yes, the monsoon session of the state legislature may be convened in the first or second week of August 2026. A decision on presenting the first supplementary demands of grants will be taken once the state cabinet decides to convene the monsoon session,” a senior government functionary said on condition of anonymity.

The Yogi Adityanath 2.0 government presented its last annual budget for 2026-27 with a size of ₹9.12 lakh crore, the largest so far, on February 11, 2026.

The budget incorporated new schemes worth ₹43,565.33 crore without giving it a populist tinge or focusing on freebies, demonstrating the government’s confidence in its performance since 2017.

In the monsoon session, the supplementary budget is likely to provide funds for completion of ongoing projects and include new and populist ones. The state government is also expected to present ordinances promulgated after the budget session.

There is likely to be no objection to allowing the departments to make supplementary demands wherever needed.

This is because the state government would like to see implementation of various schemes launched in recent months after the presentation of the annual budget for 2026-27 ahead of the 2027 UP assembly polls.

The state’s social welfare department is keen to get funds through the supplementary demands of grants for the ambitious Dr BR Ambedkar Murti Vikas Yojana (statue development scheme).

The state cabinet gave its nod to the ₹403-crore scheme on April 7 for development of statues of Dalit icons to woo the Dalits ahead of polls.

Meanwhile, the state government, vide an order dated July 9, 2026, said that the schemes with lump sum allocations will soon come under review and, as a result, the departments should work out annual action plans for such works. A senior officer aware of the development said the government would like to present supplementary demands for the projects that need funds for completion.

A day’s special session of the state legislature was held on April 30 to adopt a censure motion condemning the Opposition – the Samajwadi Party, the Congress and other constituents of the INDIA bloc —for “causing obstructions” in the way of the amendment to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam’ in Parliament. No ordinances were presented in the assembly then.