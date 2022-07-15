Uttar Pradesh logs 2 deaths, 375 new Covid cases
Two deaths and 375 new Covid cases were reported in the state on Friday.
The deaths were reported in Chandauli and Hardoi. Among new Covid cases, Lucknow logged 58, Gautam Budha Nagar 56, Ghaziabad and Prayagraj 22 each, according to the data from the state health department.
“In the past 24 hours, 92,463 Covid samples were tested, and till now, 11,83,93,972 samples have been tested,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical health, in a press statement.
“In the past 24 hours, 340 patients recovered, and till now, 20,69,826 patients have recovered. The state’s recovery rate is over 98%,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general association of international doctors.
The state has 2,382 active Covid cases and the majority of them are in home isolation. Lucknow has 529 active Covid cases, followed by Gautam Budha Nagar 298 and Ghaziabad 166. Chitrakoot, Hamirpur, Hathras, Kanpur Dehat, Kasganj and Kaushambi have zero active Covid cases, according to the data from the health department.
-
NIRF rankings: BHU 5th best in the country
Banaras Hindu University climbed up to the fifth spot in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings-2022 released by the union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, in New Delhi, on Friday. As per the rankings, BHU's Institute of Medical Sciences has been rated India's 5th best for medical education with a score of 68.12. In 2021, the institute was ranked 7th. The rankings took into consideration 50 institutions from various parts of the country.
-
ED seizes ₹11.88 cr, Soren’s aide says his assets accounted for
The Enforcement Directorate on Friday said it has seized Rs 11.88 crore kept in bank accounts of Pankaj Mishra, the political representative of Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, and others as part of its money laundering investigation into alleged illegal mining in the state. The federal agency had searched at least 19 locations in Sahibganj, Barhet, Rajmahal, Mirza Chauki and Barharwa in Sahibganj district of the state on July 8.
-
Patna top cop clears air on likening PFI and RSS
M S Dhillon, who is facing a lot of flak from the BJP for drawing parallels between RSS and Popular Front of India training, on Friday clarified he was only quoting from the documents seized from the arrested PFI members.
-
Murder accused arrested after being on run for 18 years: Prayagraj STF
The Prayagraj unit of special task force on Friday arrested a man, who was on the run for 18 years after killing two persons to avenge the murders of Girish's father and brothers in Kaushambi district, STF officials said. DSP Navendu Kumar said Girish Mishra aka Ashwani Kumar is a native of Shakha village under Saini police station of Kaushambi and was wanted in cases of murder and loot.
-
6 IIT-P students get overseas job offers of over ₹1 cr/yr
As many as six students of the Indian Institute of Technology, Patna, (IIT-P) of 2021-22 graduating batch have grabbed international job offers with annual pay packages of more than Rs 1 crore in the 11th placement drive, said officials. As per IIT-P, it was the best ever placement season on all parameters. Amazon Berlin offered Rs 1.20 crore package to three students while Amazon Luxembourg offered a job offer worth Rs 1 crore.
