Uttar Pradesh logs 2 deaths, 375 new Covid cases

Two deaths and 375 new Covid cases were reported in the state on Friday.

The deaths were reported in Chandauli and Hardoi. Among new Covid cases, Lucknow logged 58, Gautam Budha Nagar 56, Ghaziabad and Prayagraj 22 each, according to the data from the state health department.

“In the past 24 hours, 92,463 Covid samples were tested, and till now, 11,83,93,972 samples have been tested,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical health, in a press statement.

“In the past 24 hours, 340 patients recovered, and till now, 20,69,826 patients have recovered. The state’s recovery rate is over 98%,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general association of international doctors.

The state has 2,382 active Covid cases and the majority of them are in home isolation. Lucknow has 529 active Covid cases, followed by Gautam Budha Nagar 298 and Ghaziabad 166. Chitrakoot, Hamirpur, Hathras, Kanpur Dehat, Kasganj and Kaushambi have zero active Covid cases, according to the data from the health department.